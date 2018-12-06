Villanova Basketball remains undefeated in the Big 5

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! It was a late night for yours truly, and it’s an early morning at the office as well. Needless to say, let’s get right to the links.

Villanova defeats Temple

Temple’s Nate Pierre-Louis shined on both ends of the court in Owls loss to Villanova | The Inquirer

PIerre-Louis handled the tough assignment of guarding VIllanova's leading scorer Phil Booth.

Villanova men’s basketball beats Temple behind bench scoring | The Temple News

Wildcats sophomore forward Jermaine Samuels and senior guard Joe Cremo combined for 26 points in Villanova’s 69-59 win against Temple on Wednesday at the Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Toohey: Legend Fran Dunphy deserves his Big 5 salutes | delcotimes.com

RADNOR — Usually the introduction of the visiting team and its coach is simple. The starting five has its names called, the coach is mentioned and that’s it. No fanfare or display on the videoboards that dominate stadiums these days. That pre-game hype is reserved for the home squad. This case, though, was different.

Villanova Basketball

Villanova Basketball lands a spot in the 2018 Fandom 250 | Busting Brackets

Villanova basketball has won the national championship in two of the past three seasons. How did their fans rank in the 2018 Fandom 250?

What's real and what's fake a month into college basketball season | ESPN

Just a month into the season and there are a lot of questions to ask: Is Duke really legit? Has Chris Mack saved Louisville? Can anyone challenge KU in the Big 12?

Kentucky, Villanova basketball join NCAA grad transfers trend | SI.com

The trend of college basketball players moving to higher-profile programs via the grad transfer rule isn't going anywhere. Need proof? Look at the landscape in 2018–19.

NBA Wildcats

Raptors' Kyle Lowry is transforming into an assists king | The Inquirer

Former Nova standout Kyle Lowry is having one of his best seasons but he thinks he can still be better.

2019 NBA Mock Draft: Zion Williamson leads top-60 rankings | SI.com

As college basketball rolls on, The Front Office takes a look at NBA draft prospects who have boosted their stock since the season began. Murray State's Ja Morant, Arizona State's Luguentz Dort and USC's Kevin Porter Jr. are just a few prospects to rise in our Big Board 2.0.