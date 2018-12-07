Villanova Basketball’s Top 5 Winning Streaks

Happy Friday Nova Nation! Villanova is currently on a record 24 game winning streak in the Big 5, and they’ll have an opportunity to extend that to 25 games tomorrow against St. Joe’s. The streak is now 10 games longer then the second longest winning streak in Big 5 history, which also belongs to Villanova (14, 2005-07).

Villanova has had a number of great winning streaks in their storied history. Their longest streak came in 2014-15 when they won 16 consecutive games. That included a school record 12 game winning streak in the Big East, and was part of Nova’s 48 game winning streak at the Pavilion from 2013-17. By far the most impressive streak was the Wildcats 72 consecutive home victories from 1947 to 1958. But last night I got curious as to which schools Nova had the best winning streaks against.

Below are the five schools that Villanova had or has at least a 15 game winning streak against. For extra fun, I’ll keep their names blank and put the answers below. Bonus points if you can guess them without using the hints. Oh, and if this guessing game isn’t your style, enjoy the approximately one million links below. Have a great weekend everyone!

Villanova’s 5 Longest Win Streaks Against Opponents

Team #1, 17 games, 1924-2004

Villanova is 18-1 all-time against this school, with their lone loss coming at home in 2006.

This school is a part of Villanova’s football conference, the CAA.

Villanova’s most recent game against this school didn’t count, as it was an exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief.

Team #2, 17 games, 1945-Today

Villanova is 24-1 all-time against this school, with their lone loss coming back in 1944.

This is Villanova’s longest active winning streak against another school, but they haven’t played since the 2013-14 season.

While this school hasn’t beaten Jay Wright, they’ve been beating up on Baker Dunleavy at Quinnipiac as members of the MAAC, going 2-0 against him last season.

Team #3, 16 games, 1924-1974

Villanova is 17-2 all-time against this DII school.

The Wildcats went just 1-2 against this Textile school the last three times they played.

The second half of this streak came against one of the handful of college basketball coaches with over 1,000 career wins.

Team #4, 16 games, 2008-Today

Villanova is 26-8 all-time against this school.

The streak almost ended in 2016 when the Wildcats eeked out a three point victory at home.

This is Villanova’s all-time longest winning streak against a Big East opponent.

Team #5, 15 games, 2003-Today

Villanova is 47-17 all-time against this school.

Only twice during this streak has Villanova won by single digits.

This is Villanova’s all-time longest winning streak against a Big 5 opponent.

ANSWERS: Team #1, Team #2, Team #3, Team #4, Team #5

In other “news”, Jermaine Samuels earned his breakout game with defense, will Jahvon Quinerly’s playing time effect recruiting, and it’s time for another Holy War. Enjoy!

