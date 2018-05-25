Villanova Basketball is officially on “decision watch” this weekend

Happy Friday Nova Nation! It’s been 53 days of “will they, won’t they?” with the NBA Draft decisions of Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman, but there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel. This week we’ve seen a number of players, like Luke Maye of North Carolina and Sagaba Konate of West Virginia, announce that they’re withdrawing from the draft. With the NCAA’s deadline to remove their bids from the draft set for Wednesday, we could find out as soon as this weekend if the two Wildcat stars will return to the Main Line for another season.

The rumor mill for DiVincenzo seems to be leaning pretty hard towards staying in the draft and being picked in the first round. At yesterday’s workout with the Atlanta Hawks, the Big Ragu confirmed that he’ll wrap up his NBA workouts with the Warriors on Sunday, and make a decision on his draft status soon after. For those of you holding out hope that he could return, he was quoted saying, “I’m talking to coach Wright, gathering information where teams see me and where I’m projected. The mock drafts are different than what the GMs think.” Take that as you will.

Spellman, who has also been actively working out for a number of NBA teams, doesn’t have a clear timetable set out like his teammate. But I’d say it’s safe to assume that we’re looking at a similar time frame for his decision. While the rumor mill also has him leaning toward the NBA, it’s more of a 60/40 split than the “certainty” with which pundits are talking about DiVincenzo. The mock drafts that have some weight behind them have Spellman dropping into the early to mid second round, but as Donte said that doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t a team out there willing to take him in the first.

We’ve been saying it since April 2nd, so we might as well say it again: We’ll just have to wait and see.

In other “news”, Brunson and Bridges continue workouts, Booth and Cremo should make Villanova great, some Wildcats are advancing in track and field, Nova engineers are using Mario Kart for science, and more. Enjoy!

Former Temple big man Ron Rollerson, having lost a leg, finds a new sport - Philly

Eventually, only four toes are left on your remaining leg, the one that had been your bad leg your whole hoops career, which included overseas journeys and almost two years with the Harlem Globetrotters and a near-miss trial with the Sixers. You don’t stand for eight months. You blurt out online: “Patiently waiting for my turn on a blessing.” Your basic decency, a trait that was always as noticeable as your massive frame and nimble mind, isn’t always enough. An artificial leg is sometimes the least of your adjustments.