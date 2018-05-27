2019 wing Malik Hall - who received a Villanova offer in late April - is now reportedly considering taking an unofficial visit to Villanova in the near future. This comes from Evan Daniels’ report from the EYBL.

“I got Oregon locked in for sure for an unofficial,” Hall said when asked about upcoming trips. “That should be the 31st. Then I’ll probably go down to Villanova, Texas and then Louisville probably. Those are probably the ones I’m focused on to get out there.”

Hall (Wichita, Kan.) has had a nice Spring with MOKAN on the Nike EYBL circuit and has been offered by a who’s who of elite schools in the Midwest including Kansas, Louisville, Texas and Oklahoma.

That Hall is looking to trip out to Villanova shows the new brand that Jay Wright is sporting after winning two of the last three National Championships while sending multiple players to the NBA. That will go a long way towards the (perhaps correct) recruiting tactic against him in regards to NBA player development.

Hall isn’t close to making a decision, but getting a visit is a must for a player out of Villanova’s usual recruiting territory).