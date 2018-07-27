Some “fearless predictions” for Villanova Basketball in 2018-19

Happy Friday Nova Nation! I’m busy, you’re busy, it’s Friday, let’s do this!

64 fearless predictions for the 2018-19 college basketball season | NCAA.com

Here are 64 predictions for the upcoming college basketball season.

Previewing 2018-19 Villanova Wildcats Men’s Basketball | Anonymous Eagle

We might be able to expose Jay Wright as a witch this year.

Nico Mannion updates recruitment, UK interest | A Sea Of Blue

Mannion was planning on cutting down his list, but Kentucky and North Carolina have delayed the process by getting involved.

10 things to know about Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, from why Dallas was impressed with him to his idols | SportsDay

Here are 10 things you need to know about Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson.