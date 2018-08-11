Nico Mannion cuts list to 4, includes Villanova

5-star point guard Nico Mannion has trimmed his list of schools to 4, per his Twitter account.

Jay Wright and the reigning National Champion Villanova Wildcats have made the cut; they are joined by Duke, Arizona, and Marquette. Mannion recently reclassified into the Class of 2019 from the 2020 Class. The point guard is ranked 17th in his new class by 247sports and 2nd among point guards.

Standing 6’3”, Mannion is known for his shooting, and his ability to pull up from anywhere near the three point line. Mannion is very athletic, has a fantastic handle, and is able to create for others while making some impressive passes.

Mannion is an Arizona native, and most recruiting experts currently believe he will be staying home for college.