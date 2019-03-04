Villanova Basketball’s gain is the Big East’s loss

Happy Monday Nova Nation! Villanova fans went into the weekend hoping their team could win out and that Marquette would unexpectedly hit a speed bump before the end of the season. They came out of the weekend with the Cats just one win away from clinching at least a share of the Big East Regular Season Championship.

But what’s great news for Villanova fans isn’t necessarily great for the conference. Sure, the Big East has proven to be very competitive this season. But that’s more because these teams are flawed and able to be exploited rather than all playing at an elite level. Even though I still think the conference will get four schools into the tournament, it’s possible none of them will be any higher than a 5 seed.

Sure, every conference has a down year here and there. But rarely is EVERYONE down in those years. Usually there’s a handful of teams that continue at an elite level even when the conference as a whole slips. That was supposed to be Villanova and Marquette this season, but even they have shown how they can be beaten.

A single season doesn’t usually have too drastic an effect. Maybe there’s a dip in recruiting, attendance, or maybe even sponsorship. But the Big East as a whole needed to start having more of a presence in March. Since realignment, the conference has had multiple teams make the Sweet 16 just once in five seasons. That’s the same number of times they’ve been shut out of the second weekend entirely in that same span. Villanova’s two Championships have kept the conference among the title leaders, but the conference needs to collectively do better if they’re going to reclaim the “Beast of the East” moniker.

Oh, and if you think this is no big deal and that things can’t spiral out of control that quickly. Take a look at the PAC-12. The “league of champions” may end up as a one bid league this season. I don’t think that’s where the Big East is headed, but let’s use it as a cautionary tail.

In other “news”, Eric Dixon is a champion, Villanova’s seniors play their final home game, and Nova helped recruit Bryce Harper? Enjoy!

Villanova defeats Butler

Villanova Basketball

Villanova Basketball Adjacent

Class of 2019

NBA Wildcats

Bubbles and Brackets

