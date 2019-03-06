Villanova Basketball can clinch a Big East Title tonight

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! It’s rare that the Arizin features other teams, let alone conference foes. But that’s exactly what we’re doing today as we prepare for tonight’s game between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Seton Hall Pirates. Don’t worry, we haven’t lost our minds. This is all for very selfish reasons because if Marquette loses, then Villanova clinches a share of the Big East Regular Season Championship.

The Wildcats will still have a shot at clinching a share of the title and possibly winning it outright this weekend even if Marquette wins. But if Seton Hall comes out on top tonight, then this Saturday the Wildcats will be playing for their fifth outright Big East Championship in six years and the #1 overall seed in the Big East Tournament.

Beyond the implications for Villanova fans, this should actually be a pretty entertaining game. Both teams are coming into this one off multiple losses and are desperate for a win. Marquette is trying to hold onto a shot at the Big East Title, as well as a Top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Seton Hall is still trying to lock up a spot in the tournament as many Bracketologists have them on the outside looking in at the moment.

Marquette comes into the game as a 57% favorite to win per KenPom.com despite being on the road. But if you think the better Big East team is sure to win, think again:

The last two weeks we've seen BIZZARO BIG EAST! In every game that the two teams playing didn't have the same conference record going in, the team with the worse conference record won 75% of the time!!! #BigEast@BIGEASTMBB @BIGEAST @becb_sbn @VUhoops pic.twitter.com/VoOmJcVtUJ — Brendan Reilly (@BrendanReilly37) March 6, 2019

While both teams really need this win, all is not lost for whoever comes out on the losing end. Marquette will still have one game remaining in the regular season, a home game with Georgetown, and the Big East Tournament to solidify their NCAA Tournament seed. And even if they split their last two regular season games, they can still earn a share of the Big East Title and possibly the #1 seed in the BET if Villanova loses this weekend.

Seton Hall is of course the Wildcats opponent for each team’s regular season finale. Even if the Pirates come up short against Marquette, they’ll still have a shot at propelling themselves back into the bracket if they can beat Villanova at home. And even if they miss out on both of those opportunities, there’s still always the outside chance at running the table and winning the automatic bid in the Big East Tournament.

So I leave it to you Nova Nation: will Villanova move one step closer to reclaiming the Big East throne, or will Marquette make it a battle to the end with everything on the line this Saturday?

Poll Who will win tonight? This poll is closed 47% Marquette (370 votes)

52% Seton Hall (407 votes) 777 votes total Vote Now

In other “news”, the Kansas Big 12 streak is over, Jalen Brunson is crushing it with the Mavs, and Aysha Cosby loves her birthday boy (Happy 21st Birthday Dada!). Enjoy!

