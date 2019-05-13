Villanova Basketball’s fallout from the NBA Playoffs

Happy Monday Nova Nation! After a WILD finish to the Philadelphia vs Toronto series, former Villanova Wildcat Kyle Lowry will be moving on to his second ever Easter Conference Finals. He’ll be going up against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team of 2018 Final Four MOP Donte DiVincenzo. While the “Big Ragu” won’t be playing in the series while recovering from a season ending foot injury, the scenario still guarantees that at least one Villanova Wildcat will see their NBA team advance to the finals.

But the more concerning issue for Wildcat fans is if the now eliminated Philadelphia 76ers will be moving on from their head coach Brett Brown. According to most experts, Brown’s shown enough to hold onto the head coaching position, even if his seat remains rather hot. But there’s still a chance that the team decides it’s time to move on from Brown now that they’ve established the core of their future.

If Brown were to be let go, Jay Wright would be near or at the top of the 76ers wish list to replace him. Wright’s a local guy with tons of Philadelphia ties, and he’s been more than meerly “successful” at the college level. That said, the number of coaches who have been able to make a successful jump from college to the NBA are few and far between. But if Sixers fans really are ready to move on, Wright is one of the names the fan base would likely be happy to embrace.

That is, if he wants the job. Sure Wright has always talked about the challenge of coaching at the sports highest level, but he LOVES being the coach of the Wildcats. His success at the school has all but guaranteed that he can stay as long as he’d like, and he’s turned down both money and bigger programs because he knows he has a good thing going. While the 76ers head coaching position probably represents the most tempting option to lure Wright away, it doesn’t mean it would be enough.

Either way, get ready for the rumors to fly until either the 76ers say Brown’s their guy or Wright flat out says no to the open position.

In other news, Jermaine Samuels is poised for another big step, updates from the recruiting trail, and the college three point line could be moving back. Enjoy!

Villanova Basketball

Recruiting

Jay Wright

NBA Wildcats

Villanova Athletics

College Basketball

“The time is right because it gets college guys close to the NBA line. The shooting has improved enough that moving back is warranted. The line back will create better spacing and help with freedom of movement.” - Jay Wright