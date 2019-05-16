Where does Villanova Basketball rank among the Blue Bloods?

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! It’s a short and sweet Arizin this morning as yours truly is short on both stories and time. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates on Eric Paschall’s progress at the combine. For those of you following along on Twitter, @DraftExpress and @NBADraft look like they have boots on the ground and are your best chances for updates and videos. Good luck today E!

In other “news”, coach Massimino continues to inspire coaches, online gambling is almost here in PA, and just how blue is Villanova’s blood? Enjoy!

Villanova Basketball

College basketball blue bloods ranked by all-time legacy | FanSided

What defines a blue blood in college basketball? FanSided clearly doesn't know as they rank Villanova behind Arizona despite having more Championships and Final Four appearances.

Villanova Football

Taking A Look At Penn State's Future Football Schedules | The SPUN

Penn State will host the Villanova Wildcats in 2021 and 2025.

Villanova Adjacent

Pennsylvania online sports betting: What you need to know | The Morning Call

Online sports betting is expected to go live in Pennsylvania in May. Here's how to place your (legal) bets.

Q&A: New Melbourne Central Catholic head football coach Walt Ramsay | Florida Today

Any football coach who sites Rollie Massimino as an influence is worth reading about.