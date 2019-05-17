Villanova Basketball’s Eric Paschall can jump

Happy Friday Nova Nation! Yesterday I retweeted a picture from the combine of the leaderboard for the vertical jump. Eric Paschall was tied for 9th with a 38” verticle:

Eric Paschall with a 38” Vert at the combine today https://t.co/dXAWedVCux — Brendan Reilly (@BrendanReilly37) May 16, 2019

Ask anyone who knows me and they’ll tell you I’m certainly no “vert” expert. In fact, gravity won it’s battle with my leg muscles quite some time ago. But a number on a screen isn’t going to tell me that Eric Paschall can inject some serious lift into his game. Forget the numbers, here’s all anyone at the combine needs to know about Eric Paschall’s Vertical Jump:

Gus Johnson & @jimjackson419's reaction to Eric Paschall's dunk was all of us pic.twitter.com/dpJYTwJoZu — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 15, 2019

And lest we forget the man jam...

Best of luck to Paschall on Day 2 of the combine, and also good luck to Kyle Lowry in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat!

In other “news”, Hitner is impressing in LA, Women’s Swimming adds a Champion, and when do I get to play NCAA Football video games again? Enjoy!

NBA Wildcats

This slate of NBA Combine meetings could hint at Wizards' second-round draft targets | Yahoo! Sports

Meeting with potential targets for the ninth overall pick like Cam Reddish, Coby White and Brandon Clarke is the sexy headline, but the Wizards chatting with possible second-rounders like Ty Jerome and Eric Paschall offers the real intrigue.

Kyle Lowry: 'It Sucks When You Lose Like That' | SLAM

Kyle Lowry scored 30 points for Toronto, shooting 10-of-15 from the field, and said it was "pretty frustrating" to lose in such a fashion.

NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors wasted Kyle Lowry’s signature playoff moment | SBNation.com

He was willing the Raptors to a massive playoff victory, but his teammates couldn’t finish the job.

NFL Wildcats

Los Angeles Rams: Best undrafted free agent signings | PFN

The Los Angeles Rams followed a solid draft class by bringing in a talented group of undrafted free agents. Who has a chance to make it on the final roster?

Villanova Athletics

Villanova Grabs 2020 Verbal from Two-Time Georgia State Champion Audrey Pastorek | Swimming World News

Villanova University has earned their first verbal commitment for the fall of 2020 from Savannah, Ga. native Audrey Pastorek.

College Basketball

Paying players? Video games? What's next in NCAA image and likeness debate | ESPN

Are college sports video games back on the table? It's among the key questions the NCAA faces in its image and likeness debate.