Villanova Basketball Seniors Enjoy Graduation

Happy Monday Nova Nation! This weekend the class of 2019 officially graduated and joined the proud and prestigious group of Villanova Alumni. One of those new alumni actually joined the throng a year ago, but finally got his opportunity to walk across the stage for his diploma this past weekend.

Jalen Brunson joined the class he came to Villanova’s campus with to celebrate their graduation over the weekend. Of course in classic Jalen Brunson fashion, that started with hard work even if he may have had to move some tables out of the way first:

Brunson joined his former teammates Tim Delaney and Payton Heck along with the other graduating members of the Villanova Basketball family. They held the annual senior luncheon in the Davis Center, an event that Wright describes as “One of my favorite events of the year!”

Congratulations to everyone who graduated this weekend, and may I be one of many to welcome you to the club of Villanova Alumni. It’s still one of the great accomplishments of my life, and has led to the greatest family, friends, accomplishments, career, and experiences of my life. It’s one of the rare things that keeps on giving back even once it’s over. Also, the basketball team is REALLY good.

In other “news”, Lots of Nova news at the NBA level, Eric Paschall put up some impressive numbers at the combine, and St. John’s may just be able to avoid being next year’s DePaul. Enjoy!

Villanova University Graduation Weekend

Villanova graduates get optimistic pep talk from Life is Good founder | | delcotimes.com

RADNOR — A rainy week ended in a bright and sunny day just in time for the commencement for the Class of 2019 at Villanova University.

Jalen Brunson to participate in graduation ceremonies nearly a year after being drafted by Dallas Mavericks | The Inquirer

Brunson earned his degree in three years, but was unable to participate in graduation ceremonies because of attending the NBA combine.

A special weekend for Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson: Walking the stage to receive his Villanova diploma | Dallas News

Typical Jalen Brunson: When I caught up with him by telephone late Friday morning, he had just finished working out with his father, former NBA...

Philadelphia 76ers 2019 NBA Draft profile: Eric Paschall | The Sixer Sense

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted a Villanova product last season in Mikal Bridges, who was swiftly traded. Could Eric Paschall continue the local trend?

2019 NBA Draft: 5 potential second round steals | Clutch Points

The NBA Draft lottery is done. The order is set, and all teams have begun working on their boards. Three teams who do not have much work...

Ty Jerome, a national champ with UVA, participates in NBA Combine | lohud

A New Rochelle native who attended Iona Prep, Ty Jerome is likely headed to the NBA. Dobbs Ferry native Eric Paschall should join him.

NBA Wildcats

Raptors are two losses from ruining perhaps Lowry’s best shot at Finals | National Post

In the hours after the Toronto Raptors blowout Game 2 loss, there's a good chance Kyle Lowry heard from Jay Wright.Lowry and his former coach at Villanova have kept in close contact over the years, particularly in the playoffs. And particularly after a bad game.

If Kawhi bolts Raptors, Lakers could pursue Lowry | Amico Hoops

According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, if Leonard (an unrestricted free agent July 1) decides one season was enough north of the border, the Lakers could pursue Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

Lakers trade rumors: Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal among players Los Angeles could be targeting in potential offseason deals | CBSSports.com

Whether they can land A.D. or not, the Lakers intend to be players in the trade market this summer

Moore: Ryan Arcidiacono making the most of his NBA shot - Sports | Burlington County Times

The former Neshaminy and Villanova standout worked his way into the Chicago Bulls’ rotation this season, thanks in large part to his improved 3-point shooting.

Suns GM James Jones is showing how player development will function under his leadership | Bright Side Of The Sun

The hiring of two assistants from Gonzaga and Villanova could lend us a blueprint to Jones’ thinking on developing young talent.

Mikal Bridges' Case for All-Rookie Selection | Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges showcased his defensive tenacity and ability to stretch the floor all season long as he made quite the case to land on one of the NBA all-rookie teams.

Deandre Ayton finalist for Rookie of the Year; Mikal Bridges has case for All-Rookie | Bright Side Of The Sun

Two Phoenix Suns rookies could add awards to their resume after quality rookie seasons.

NFL Wildcats

Best Raiders draft picks by round: Second round | Silver And Black Pride

Despite recent second round woes, Raiders classically have drafted really well there. One stands above the rest.

Villanova Athletics

Villanova men’s soccer program announces 4 new recruits for 2019 | Soccer Wire

Villanova head coach Tom Carlin and his staff officially welcomed the first four members of the Wildcats’ incoming class of 2023 to the program on Thursday. The remainder of the class will be announced in the weeks to come.

Hundreds of girls basketball teams come to A.C. to impress NCAA scouts | pressofatlanticcity.com

ATLANTIC CITY — Sarah Anderson and the New Jersey Lady Titans were among the 400 girls basketball teams at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday.

Villanova Adjacent

Alabama Basketball: Tide to get visit from top transfer target | Bama Hammer

Alabama basketball has one open scholarship and with Trendon Watford unlikely, the latest top target is Villanova transfer guard, Jahvon Quinerly.

Eagles Chris Long announces retirement after 11 NFL seasons | The Inquirer

The 34-year old defensive end played his final two seasons with the Eagles. He's the son of former Villanova football great, Howie Long.

College Basketball

St. John's Basketball: Return of LJ Figueroa massive for Red Storm | Busting Brackets

There have ben plenty of uncertainty with St. John's Basketball after a coaching change. LJ Figueroa coming back helps the new staff out big time.

Michigan Basketball: Fans, alum want Juwan Howard for head coach | GBM Wolverine

Michigan basketball is going to interview Juwan Howard on Tuesday and right now, it seems he is the consensus candidate among fans and alumni.