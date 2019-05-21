Villanova Basketball’s Phil Booth works out for Detroit

Happy Tuesday Nova Nation! What do Ed Cooley and Phil Booth have in common this week? They’ve both been out to Michigan for a job interview. Booth was in Detroit yesterday as one of 12 players working out for the Pistons.

The Detroit #Pistons are hosting Quinndary Weatherspoon, Phil Booth, Ahmed Hill, Ethan Thompson, Savion Flagg, and Martin Krampelj for NBA Draft workouts today. pic.twitter.com/5SGHMUh41D — Palace Pistons (@PalaceOfPistons) May 20, 2019

Booth continues to get invites to workout with individual teams, but has had trouble breaking into most of the NBA Mock Draft boards. Still, this is a good sign. Even in the likely scenario where Booth doesn’t hear his name called on draft night, he’ll have a good shot at being asked to join a Summer League team. All our boy needs is a chance to show what he can do, and maybe he can parlay that into a G-League contract or some bigger money overseas.

We’re still a month away from the draft, so there’s still plenty of time for Booth and Paschall to workout for teams and improve their draft day stock. Nova Nation is 100% behind these guys, so stay tuned for news and notes as we lead up to the big day.

In other “news”, Josh Hart is doing a Fortnite, Michigan is getting close to finding their man, and Jahvon Quinerly is down to 4 schools. Enjoy!

