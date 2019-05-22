Caleb Daniels is the newest addition to Villanova Basketball

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! Last night Villanova picked up another great combo guard in Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels. You can read all about him here, but this morning let’s talk about why he’s a great fit and what it means for the program moving forward.

First off, Daniels fits the exact mold of a “Villanova Guard”. He can do a bit of everything, which is what Jay Wright wants out of the guard position. And at 6’4, he should be able to handle the defensive responsibilities that the role requires as well. No, he’s not a point guard. But at this point it looks like Jay just wants talented guys, regardless of what their “true position” is.

Given Villanova’s propensity of shooting from deep, he’ll likely need to take some time to improve his outside shooting. But considering he has to sit out a red shirt season in 2020, he has plenty of time to do that before essentially joining the class of 2018 with Saddiq Bey, Cole Swider, and Brandon Slater.

Daniels wasn’t a target for Villanova coming out of high school, but that doesn’t mean the staff won’t know tons about him when he comes in. Wright has a great relationship with the Dunleavy family, and Daniels just spent the last two seasons being coached by Mike Dunleavy Sr. (Baker Dunleavy’s father). Wright will know exactly what he’s getting in Daniels, from work ethic to skill set. On top of that, he’ll still have two years of eligibility after the red shirt season.

While the skill set and circumstances are different, this signing feels like the Tony Chennault-esque transfer we were all hoping for. No, he can’t come in and help in games this year, but Villanova practices are going to be something to see this year!

Lastly, this now leaves Villanova with one open scholarship for the class of 2020. Now that doesn’t mean we won’t have more than that when the season ends, but it’s probably too early to determine that. With some of the top targets for Nova in the class already committed (Roach) or reclassified (Juzang), I’m perfectly fine if this ends up being a class of one. Remember, the only reason it’s a small class is because EVERYONE CAME BACK! Either way, the coaching staff has the team positioned well moving forward.

That’s all the long way of saying what we feel every day: It’s a great day to be a Wildcat!

In other “news”, Bridges and Brunson get votes for NBA All-Rookie team, Kyle Lowry went beast mode last night, and a lot of teams are targeting Eric Paschall as a value if he drops to the second round of the draft. Enjoy!

