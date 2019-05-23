Who will Villanova Basketball land from the Class of 2020?

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! We’re still fresh off the commitment of transfer guard Caleb Daniels, but there is a reality we’ll soon have to face. As of today there is only one open scholarship available for the Class of 2020. That could be a problem considering that Villanova has four offers out on the table for the class, and is probably looking at a few more. But for today, my question to you Nova Nation is who is going to get that scholarship?

First off, a quick thanks to our own Eugene Rapay for his hard work at VU Hoops and one of our sister sites Big East Coast Bias. He put together a great offer tracker for all of the Big East, so if recruiting is your jam be sure to check it out. As for Villanova, four offers are on the table right now:

Jalen Green : 5-Star guard from California, ranked 2nd nationally

5-Star guard from California, ranked 2nd nationally Jaden Springer : 5-Star guard from North Carolina, ranked 11th nationally

5-Star guard from North Carolina, ranked 11th nationally Jabri Abdur-Rahim : 4-Star forward from Georgia, ranked 60th nationally

4-Star forward from Georgia, ranked 60th nationally Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 4-Star center from New Jersey, ranked 64th nationally

There will probably be other names on this list before the end of the summer, and there may be additional open scholarships by the end of the year. But for now I ask you to take out your crystal balls Nova Nation, and predict who will be the first commit for Villanova’s Class of 2020!

Poll Who Will Be The First Commitment In Villanova’s Class Of 2020? This poll is closed 11% Jalen Green (70 votes)

12% Jaden Springer (75 votes)

30% Jabri Abdur-Rahim (180 votes)

31% Elijah Hutchins-Everett (187 votes)

12% Other (75 votes) 587 votes total Vote Now

In other “news”, the training of young Archidiacono has begun, Philly is ranked as the 4th best college basketball town, and one of Nova’s recruits has his own blog. Enjoy!

Villanova Basketball

The Arcidiacono clan has become ‘Villanova royalty’ and one of Philly basketball’s first families | The Inquirer

Chris Arcidiacono is about to follow in his brother Ryan's footsteps with a basketball scholarship to Villanova. The last two generations of the their family have more than a dozen college athletes.

Villanova Basketball: Wildcats land quality scoring transfer Caleb Daniels | Busting Brackets

Caleb Daniels won't be eligible to play next season but will still have a big impact for Villanova Basketball in 2020-21. Who is the Tulane transfer?

Philadelphia ranked top 10 best cities for basketball fans | PhillyVoice

The Sixers may not always be the top team, but they make Philadelphia one of the best places to be for basketball. The City of Brotherly Love is ranked among the top 10 best cities in the United States to be a basketball fan. Philly ranked No. 8 overall with a total score of 44.89, according to data compiled by WalletHub. The factors contributing to this score is the city's a No. 17 ranking among NBA cities and a No. 4 ranking among college basketball towns.

Recruiting

Jaden Springer blogs about cutting his list, Da Baby and more | USA Today HS

IMG Academy star Jaden Springer debuts his new blog where he talks recruiting, prospects for repeating as GEICO Nationals champs and more.

Longhorns offer 4-star SF Jabri Abdur-Rahim | Burnt Orange Nation

The son of former NBA standout Shareef Abdur-Rahim is now officially on the Longhorns’ radar.

NBA Wildcats

Video: Josh Hart Says If Lakers Draft a Guard He'll 'Bust His Ass' | Bleacher Report

If the Los Angeles Lakers draft a guard with the No. 4 overall pick in June's draft, that guard will have an instant rival in teammate Josh Hart ...

Dallas Mavericks 2018-2019 season report card: Jalen Brunson | The Smoking Cuban

Dallas Mavericks rookie Jalen Brunson quickly set his place in Rick Carlisle's rotation. Allow us to discuss the ups and downs of Brunson's rookie season.

Raptors' Nurse: Leonard 'feeling good,' Lowry 'not great' | Reuters

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard's health is just fine, while point guard Kyle Lowry is fighting through significant pain, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Wednesday.

College Basketball

Juwan Howard will be the next Michigan head coach | CollegeBasketballTalk

This hire is a major risk for Michigan AD Warde Manuel.

Howard returns to Michigan as new hoops coach | ESPN

Michigan has found its replacement for John Beilein, agreeing to a five-year deal with former Wolverines star Juwan Howard.

Notices of allegations coming after hoops scandal | ESPN

The NCAA says notices of allegations will be coming following the highly publicized FBI investigation into the corruption of college basketball.

Sam Mitchell leaves Memphis coach Penny Hardaway’s staff | NBC Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway says former NBA coach of the year Sam Mitchell is no longer part of his staff. Mitchell worked as an assistant coach for Memphis in 2018-19 during Hardaway's debut season.