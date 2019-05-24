USA Basketball Loves Villanova’s Recruiting Class

Happy Friday Nova Nation! I’m running behind today because sometimes you just gotta live that dad life. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t big news for future and former Villanova Basketball players. In today’s “news”, USA Basketball invites three Villanova freshman to try out for the U19 team, Kyle Lowry becomes the Raptors all-time leading playoff scorer, and Josh Hart ends up on the wrong side of some sound bites. Enjoy!

USA Basketball

Thirty-Four Athletes to Take Part in Training Camp for USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team | USAB

The USA Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp is expected to feature 34 athletes from June 15-18 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Seven returning collegians among Team USA U19 invites | NBC Sports

Class of 2019 and Class of 2020 players also invited

Villanova Adjacent

Both Altoona Area basketball coaches stepping down | WTAJ

Former Villanova & NBA hoopster, Doug West, is leaving his head coaching position at Altoona Area High School to head back to Philly.

AAHS begins search for two coaches | News, Sports, Jobs | Altoona Mirror

Altoona Area High School is looking for not one but two new basketball coaches. Doug West and Miriam Colledge informed their players this week of plans to ste

NBA Wildcats

Jalen Brunson continues a family tradition as he receives his college degree at Villanova | Official Website of the Dallas Mavericks

From 2016-18, Jalen Brunson led Villanova to two NCAA titles during a three-year span. While that period of time was an obvious special occasion, nothing

Omari Spellman and his pursuit of happiness | Peachtree Hoops

The big man’s rookie season brought upon much self-reflection about his priorities in life.

NBA Playoffs 2019: Kyle Lowry passes DeMar DeRozan to become all-time leading postseason scorer in Toronto Raptors history | NBA.com

In his sixth postseason run with the Raptors, Kyle Lowry is now the franchise's all-time leading scorer in the playoffs.

Is Lakers' Josh Hart right to rip media who never played professional sports? | CBSSports.com

The youngster indicated this week that people who've 'never hooped before' shouldn't analyze him

College Basketball

College basketball's biggest remaining offseason decisions | ESPN+

These NBA draft decisions, transfer decisions, and recruiting commitments will have a lot to say about college basketball's pecking order heading into 2019-20.

2019 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions and Prospects Who Can Help Contenders | Bleacher Report

No matter how successful the best teams in the NBA get, they are always looking for improvements in the offseason...