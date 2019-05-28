Villanova’s Eric Dixon named Mr. Basketball

Happy Tuesday Nova Nation! I hope you all had a fantastic Memorial Day weekend as we come to the end of May. That’s right, just (gulp) five more months of offseason left. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still big news going on, and this weekend was full of it.

Honestly, there was so much. The recruiting power of Collin Gillespie, the draft prep of Eric Paschall, and of course the jubilation of Kyle Lowry. But my favorite news since our last get together has to be that Eric Dixon won Mr. Basketball for the state of Pennsylvania.

Dixon has been almost criminally undervalued as the “4th” member of Villanova’s 2019 recruiting class based on his 67th overall ranking on 247 Sports (Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Justin Moore all currently rank higher). But let’s not forget that it was Dixon who was the first player to commit to this class, making it all the more enticing for the others to follow.

And who wouldn’t want to play with this guy? Over 2,000 points scored in high school, multiple championships, awards, and accolades, and I’ve never heard a bad word said about him. His past few months since committing to Nova have been fantastic, so much so that I have to question how he hasn’t shot up the recruiting rankings.

Speaking of those rankings, they get thrown out the door as soon as these guys step onto campus. Jay Wright is not shy about putting the guys who are playing the best on the floor, not those who were the most touted. From everything I’ve seen, it’s going to be really tough to out-play this dude... and definitely don’t try to take a charge against him!

All of Nova Nation is excited to see what Eric has in store for the next stage of his basketball career, and it can’t get here fast enough!

In other “news”, Collin Gillespie solidified Caleb Daniels’ recruitment, Kyle Lowry is headed to the NBA Finals, and Silvia De Sousa will be headed to Philly with Kansas in December. Enjoy!

Villanova Basketball

Eric Dixon, Alli Campbell named Mr. and Mrs. PA basketball | pennlive.com

Eric Dixon from Abington and Alli Campbell from Bellwood-Antis were named the winners of the Mr. and Mrs. PA Basketball of the Year on Saturday. The duo were among the state’s best players on the hardwood in 2019. Dixon is off to Villanova after an illustrious prep career that included over 2,000 points and multiple District-I titles.

The Big Duke & Big E - Philly Front Office | Blue Route

Eric Dixon from Abington and Naheem McLeod from PW are just two of the biggest names in PA high school basketball.

Villanova’s Caleb Daniels decided to transfer from Tulane after a one-on-one game against Collin Gillespie | The Inquirer

Caleb Daniels, Tulane’s top scorer last season, enjoyed his two-day visit to Villanova earlier this month but it was his 1-on-1 game against Collin Gillespie that convinced him to become a Wildcat.

Recruiting

high school basketball Prospect prediction report: RJ Hampton, Jalen Green, Che Evans plus Memphis and Arkansas recruiting news | PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK

According to this, Villanova won't land another elite recruit until 2021.

Villanova Basketball Adjacent

Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly set to visit Pitt | Cardiac Hill

Pitt is one of four teams the former five-star recruit is considering

Report: Alabama hosting former 5-star Villanova guard for visit | Saturday Down South

Former Villanova PG Jahvon Quinerly didn’t have a great first year of college basketball and decided to try his luck elsewhere. Now, the 5-star guard from New Jersey is on the open market, and he’s looking for his next school.

Giannis, LeBron, The Beatles, racing sausages nod to pop in this museum | USA Today

The National Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame features pop culture icons from LeBron James to The Beatles, crying piccolo girl to racing sausages.

Villanova Football

Baylor-bound wide receiver leads Pennsylvania past Maryland in Big 33 game | Capital Gazette

Franklin linebacker Elijah Solomon, headed to Villanova, earned the Maryland Player of the Game trophy for his multiple tackles against Pennsylvania’s dangerous offense.

2019 NBA Draft Big Board: Wednesday's early withdrawal deadline threatens to alter prospect pool | NBC Sports Washington

The latest and expanded rankings of the top players in the 2019 NBA Draft class plus how teams view Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke, and several prospects weighing whether to stay in the draft or head back to college.

Spurs workout Paschall, Porter Jr., Matthews | WOAI

The San Antonio Spurs continue their offseason workout and this time bring in a few more players ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft. According to reports, the Spurs have met with Villanova forward Eric Paschall.

Kyle Lowry

Raptors news: Kyle Lowry says he's not feeling any pressure ahead of NBA Finals | Clutch Points

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry isn't feeling any pressure ahead of his first NBA Finals.

Villanova Basketball: Kyle Lowry has finally found his playoff pedigree | Section 215

After struggling for much of the postseason, Kyle Lowry made Villanova basketball fans proud with a solid series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Behind the scenes after Raptors clinch first NBA Finals appearance | Toronto Sun

Historic. Surreal. Unbelievable. Fitting. Deserved.The Toronto Raptors will play for the NBA title. They’re ahead by a quarter century.Win or lose, this is going to be huge for the sport of basketball in this country. Bigger, I’m sure, than even Vince Carter and Steve Nash.

Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA Finals run is vindication for Kyle Lowry | SBNation.com

His performance in helping the Raptors to the NBA Finals should silence all his doubters.

Kyle Lowry had great reaction when asked why this year's Raptors are different | Larry Brown Sports

The reason the Toronto Raptors have reached the NBA Finals for their first time in franchise history is fairly obvious, but a reporter decided to ask a question

Kyle Lowry took his chip and went all in with the Raptors | The Star

The DeRozan trade could have fractured the guard’s relationship with the team, but Lowry saw what was possible.

NBA Playoffs 2019: After seven seasons in Toronto, Finals bound Kyle Lowry savouring the moment: 'It means a lot' | NBA.com

It's been a long journey for Kyle Lowry to get to the NBA Finals, but the Toronto Raptors point guard says he's 'not satisfied' just yet.

NBA Wildcats

Josh Hart, Lakers guard and Eagle Scout, surprises Scouts at meeting | Scouting Magazine

Josh Hart posed for photos, talked with the Scouts of Pack 1323 and Troop 1323, and shared how Scouting helped him achieve athletic accolades.

Lakers news: Frank Vogel says Josh Hart has 'no real flaws to his game' | Clutch Points

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel sees 24-year-old swingman Josh Hart as a key part of the team he is building in Hollywood.

Phoenix Suns: Bridges snubbed from All-Rookie team | Valley of the Suns

The All-Rookie Teams were announced. The First Team features the Phoenix Suns top overall pick. Was another Sun snubbed from the Second Team?

College Basketball

Jayhawks' De Sousa wins appeal, eligible to play | ESPN

Forward Silvio De Sousa, who was a key reserve in Kansas' run to the Final Four in the 2017-18 season, won his appeal against the NCAA and has had his eligibility reinstated for the 2019-20 season.

NCAA Makes Decision On Silvio De Sousa’s Eligibility | The SPUN

Kansas Jayhawks star Silvio De Sousa won his appeal from the NCAA and is eligible for the upcoming season.

Thinking out loud: Recapping Ed Cooley's past week | WEEI

Thinking out loud…while wondering if St. Louis gets tired of facing Boston in the playoffs…Let’s start out by stating the obvious: “Never say never.”