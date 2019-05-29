Villanova Basketball will travel to Ohio State this season

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! It’s going to be short and sweet today as I’m running late and whole bunch of news and notes got dumped in our laps yesterday. The biggest news of course was the addition of an away game at Ohio State to the 2019-2020 schedule, one of an impressive list of contests in this year’s Gavitt Games. For the first time in a while, Villanova won’t be involved in the marquee game of the series. Assuming Myles Powell returns to school, that will go to Michigan State’s first appearance when they travel to Seton Hall.

Of course then there was the not so fun side of things where it looked like Josh Hart and Omari Spellmen were going to have twitter beef over an ESPN report. Needless to say, they don’t and the Lakers are a mess. But again, I got to run, so please enjoy the pure tonnage there has been written on both these topics.

In other “news”, Eric Paschall continues to be a draft target, Kyle Lowry can help you make some money, and a top college recruit is finally going to get paid... just not in college. Enjoy!

Villanova Basketball

Ohio State basketball to face Villanova in 2019 Gavitt Games | cleveland.com

Ohio State will face the Big East champions in the 2019 Gavitt Games.

The two teams will be meeting for the first time since 2003 and just the fourth time overall in the annual series of eight contests matching up teams from the Big East and the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes get a major non-conference opponent on the schedule.

The Buckeyes and the Wildcats will reportedly meet up in Columbus.

College basketball’s most influential remaining NBA draft decisions | Yahoo! Sports

These are the decisions that are going to make a difference in what college basketball looks like next season.

NBA Draft 2019 Prospect Watch: Villanova's Eric Paschall | Behind the Buck Pass

The Milwaukee Bucks have had success with seniors in the NBA Draft of late, could Eric Paschall of Villanova fit that same bill?

Boston Celtics 2019 NBA Draft Profile | The Game Haus

Second Round target Eric Paschall is a versatile big man who can score and stretch the floor with his shooting.

NBA Wildcats

Lakers 2.0 - The failed reboot of the NBA's crown jewel | ESPN

Is Josh Hart really the reason the Lakers selected Wagner over Spellman?

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be a dysfunctional clown show, Josh Hart put to rest any rumors he spoke out negatively against Omari Spellman.

Los Angeles Lakers staffers reportedly preferred to draft Omari Spellman over Moritz Wagner in 2018 but were overruled by Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka

Recent Lakers rumors are that their scouting staff preferred Omari Spellman over Moritz Wagner in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart and Hawks forward Omari Spellman connected on Twitter over some juicy gossip from ESPN's in-depth report.

Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard, Josh Hart, recently discussed the team's roster construction from last season during a podcast appearance.

NBA Finals Prop Bets: How Curry and Green will stuff the stat sheet vs. Raptors | DraftKings Playbook

There's a pretty penny to be made if you think Lowry will be the leading scorer, but he's also got the second best odds to lead the series in assists.

Villanova Athletics

Baseball: Big North Conference Pitcher & Hitter of the Week for May 20-26 | NJ.com

Villanova-bound righty Devin Rivera hurled a complete-game shutout to lead eight-seeded Don Bosco Prep past top-seeded Pope John in the North Jersey, Non-Public A quarterfinals.

College Basketball

Chasing Ghosts - When will St. John's revisit past glory? | ESPN

St. John's has won five NCAA tournament games since Lou Carnesecca departed in 1992. Will this program ever matter again?

Projecting the Mike Anderson era at St. John's | ESPN+

After striking out on its first few coaching options, St. John's hired Mike Anderson. What will the former SEC coach bring to Queens and the Johnnies?

What's next for the college programs RJ Hampton turned down? | ESPN+

RJ Hampton has surprised many by forgoing one-and-done to play professionally in the NBL. Are there deeper implications for college hoops?

The 10 Best Recruiting Classes In College Basketball For 2019 | The SPUN

College basketball recruiting for next season is in the home stretch.

St. Joe’s AD Jill Bodensteiner goes deep on Phil Martelli’s firing and other topics | Mike Sielski

She has presided over a tumultuous year for the Hawks’ athletic department. In this Q&A, she explains her thinking.

LSU coach Will Wade avoids tough questions in first time talking to media since March | CollegeBasketballTalk

LSU head coach Will Wade finally spoke to the media publicly for the first time since his suspension in March.