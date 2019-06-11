Villanova Basketball’s Kyle Lowry and Jay Wright will be reunited on Team USA

Happy Tuesday Nova Nation! Yesterday USA Basketball announced the 20 NBA players who have been invited to this summer’s training camp for Team USA as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup in China. Two prominent Villanova names appear in the announcement: Kyle Lowry and Jay Wright.

20 players selected to attend USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp ahead of 2019 @FIBAWC



»» https://t.co/cw854Z67CA#USABMNT pic.twitter.com/cvwHuZitLF — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 10, 2019

We’ve known for a while now that Jay Wright will serve as an assistant coach for this team under Greg Popovich. And with the Villanova coach that high in the coaching ranks, it was a fairly good guess that Kyle Lowry (a member of the 2016 Gold Medal Olympic Team) would get a chance to return to USA Basketball.

Lowry and Wright’s relationship may have started a little contentiously, but the two quickly became close even before Lowry left for the NBA. More than 10 years later, you’ll often see them rooting for eachothers success or telling stories about the good (and not so good) times they’ve had together. Now Wright will get to coach the “savvy veteran” version of Lowry as opposed to the defiant teenager that came to the main line 15 years ago.

In addition, Wright will get to coach some of the best players the NBA has to offer. Anthony Davis and James Harden are the two biggest names on the roster, but even the guys that will eventually get cut from this team are yearly contenders for the All-Star team. Hopefully this taste of coaching at the NBA level will be enough to satisfy Jay’s curiosity as he returns to prepare for his next season at Villanova. Best of luck to both of these Villanova greats and everyone on Team USA. Bring home the gold!

In other “news”, Lowry had a chance to win the championship, Villanovans are making news with three pro teams in Philly, and Josh Hart talks about investing in esports. Enjoy!

Kyle Lowry

Villanova basketball: Lowry is a game away from a very exclusive club | Section 215

I get the point this article is making, but the hyperbole is out of control. There haven't been "literally thousands" of Villanova basketball players, there have been just over 500. Think about it, even if they added 10 players in each of their 99 seasons, they'd still be short of 1,000. Dumb.

Kyle Lowry keeps doing whatever it takes to get the Raptors to the top | The Star

He’s been a scorer, a playmaker, a defender and a grinder, the last trait passed down from his mother and grandmother in North Philly.

NBA Finals: Kyle Lowry missed a great look at buzzer-beater by a mile | FTW!

Kyle Lowry could have won the NBA title for the Raptors. Instead, he missed by a lot.

Rory McIlroy has new pal in Raptors’ Kyle Lowry | The Star

Canadian Open champ swapped messages with Raptors guard during pressure-packed performances over weekend.

2019 NBA Draft

Does Villanova’s Eric Paschall fill a need for the Jazz? | The Athletic

Paschall fits the mold of the modern NBA forward defensively and it doesn't hurt that he's great friends with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Paschall, Booth Preparing to Extend Villanova Pipeline | Philadelphia 76ers

Villanova standouts Eric Paschall and Phil Booth just can’t seem to get away from each other.After spending the past four years together as Wildcat teammates, the duo was featured in the same pre-draft workout with the 76ers.“When my agent told me, ‘Yeah, Phil’s in your workout,’ I just started laughing,” Paschall said Saturday in Camden. “I can’t get away from this kid no

AUDIO: Sixers Talk Podcast: #RunItBack? Which draft prospects should the Sixers target? | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers Talk Podcast: Paul Hudrick and Amy Fadool preview the Sixers NBA draft. Would No. 24 be too high for Carsen Edwards? 32:30 - Should the Sixers target Eric Pachall in the second round?

NBA Draft 2019: Boston Celtics big board for picks 20, 22 including Nickeil Alexander-Walker and more | masslive.com

Here's who the Boston Celtics could target with picks 20 and 22.

NBA Wildcats

Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson displays his handles at Mavs Hoop Camp | The Smoking Cuban

Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Jalen Brunson put on a must-see a ball-handling display at the Mavs Hoop Camp on June 7.

Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Hart Will Bounce Back In 2019-20 | Lake Show Life

After a strong start to his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Josh Hart struggled to find his shot. Look for Hart to bounce back in 2019-20.

LA Laker Josh Hart Tells Why He Invested in FaZe Clan on Cheddar

Los Angeles Laker Josh Hart and founding partner at Cut and Sew LA Matt Hillman join Cheddar Esports to explain how they became involved in esports, including their recent investments in FaZe Clan and PlayVS.

Team USA

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019: James Harden, Anthony Davis and Kyle Lowry headline 20-man Team USA training camp roster | NBA.com

Team USA National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo today announced a strong 20-man roster in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Sixers’ Tobias Harris looks to make his mark at USA Basketball training camp | The Inquirer

Harris is among 20 players selected to try out for the USA World Cup team, which will play in China this summer.

NFL Wildcats

Five people who could replace Joe Douglas in the Eagles’ front office | Bleeding Green Nation

Villanova's own Andy Weidl may be the man for the job.

MLB Wildcats

Plenty of Available Names If Phillies Look to Trade for Help in Center Field | NBC 10 Philadelphia

With the Phillies' lacking depth in center field, Jim Salisbury takes a look a bunch of names that could be a fit in a trade. Could Matt Szczur end up back in Philly?