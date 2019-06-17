Villanova Basketball freshmen are impressing at USA Basketball U19 Training Camp

Happy Monday Nova Nation! Just as quickly as Villanova Basketball got its freshman class on campus, more than half the class is back on the road. Specifically, they’re at the USA Basketball Under 19 Training Camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Saturday kicked off a four day even in which the 33 players will try out for just 12 spots on the U19 Team. The finalists will be announced tomorrow, and the final roster will then be selected over the next week before the team flys to Greece to participate in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Representing Villanova at the tryouts are Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Eric Dixon, and Justin Moore. It’s an honor just to be asked to try out, and would be a fantastic experience were any or all of them selected. Wright actually spoke with Dixon and Moore about the invite on the latest episode of Talking Villanova Basketball with Jay Wright.

The odds would say that one of these three will make the team. They would be the first Wildcat on the roster since 2015 when Jalen Brunson led that squad to gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup. But no pressure on the young guys!

Fun and exciting weekend for so many local amateur players, including former Hopkins star Zeke Nnaji and Minnehaha's Jalen Suggs trying out in Colorado Springs for the USA U19 team. KSU's Bruce Weber is the coach. pic.twitter.com/8NTHEdRr2g — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 16, 2019

Best of luck to all of our guys out there in Colorado, we’re pulling for you!

In other “news”, Josh Hart is in the market for a good beignet place, Phil Booth’s name is popping up in workouts and late round draft talks, and the latest in the epic battle of Radnor vs. Villanova trying to change a freakin’ light bulb. Enjoy!

