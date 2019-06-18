Villanova Basketball players preparing for the 2019 NBA Draft

Happy Tuesday Nova Nation! Short and sweet this morning as it’s a busy day for yours truly, but a quick reminder to keep an eye out for an announcement from USA Basketball today. Sometime this morning we should find out which of the Villanova freshmen out in Colorado will be finalists for the Team USA U19 Team. Fingers crossed for these guys!

In other “news”, inching closer to the nba draft, Kyle Lowry and company celebrate their championship, and the total number of D1 basketball schools is bumping up to 354. Enjoy!

Recruiting

NCAA Basketball: A.J. Griffin snatches up offers from Blue Blood programs | Busting Brackets

This edition of the NCAA Basketball DRN will look at AJ Griffin's high major offers, and BJ Boston's potential decision among other recruiting news.

2019 NBA Draft

NBA Draft 2019: Find the perfect prospect for your team | SB Nation

Tell us your team’s needs, and we’ll give you a custom draft board.

Sam Vecenie Big Board, Version 8.0: Final ranking and tiers of the top 120 draft prospects on his board – The Athletic

Eric Paschall comes in at 25, while Phil Booth slides down to 95.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: Trade rumors and Anthony Davis fallout | SI.com

With the 2019 NBA Draft in just a few days, we could see some shuffling of picks and players at the top of the lottery after the Pelicans traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

Okpala Offers Intriguing Option with Versatility | Indiana Pacers

Phil Booth's experience could land him with the Pacers as an unsigned free agent.

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry Once Punched Him In The Face And Now He Couldn't Be Prouder | Deadspin

It’s hard to build a legend these days. Everything is immediate and documented, with video and photos accompanying just about anything notable, and plenty that’s less so. This nips myth in the bud. Little details are forgotten. Bigger details are exaggerated. Things are completely made up. Like Kyle Lowry punching Mark Zoller in the balls.

Raptors news: Kyle Lowry pays tribute to Damon Stoudamire with jersey at championship parade

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry decided to pay homage to Damon Stoudamire during Monday morning's championship parade.

Kawhi Leonard: Kyle Lowry leads Raptors fans in 'five more years' chant | SI.com

Raptors fans couldn't help but think about Kawhi Leonard's future while celebrating winning the 2019 NBA title.

Raptors Parade Set To Draw Millions Of Fans To Toronto & Kyle Lowry Is Astounded | Narcity

It's going to be a magical day for fans.

Villanova Adjacent

Narberth's Jim Brown looks back on his four decades with Big 5 schools | Mainlinetimes

Narberth resident Jim Brown, who is retiring as Senior Associate Athletic Director at Saint Joseph’s University June 30, can look back on a colorful four-decade sports administration career that includes tours of duty with Villanova University, the 76ers and Temple University as well as Hawk Hill.

Radnor commissioner apologizes for fit of pique | mainlinemedianews.com

RADNOR — One of the commissioners reacted angrily after the Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 June 10 for an agreement with Villanova University to settle an issue over the use

College Basketball

Ranking colleges that produce the most potentially impactful NBA players | ESPN

Duke could be the first school to have three players drafted in the top 10 since 2007. Which other schools have produced the most potentially impactful draftees in the past 10 years? We rank them.

Bellarmine set for jump to Division I, will join ASUN conference | Mid-Major Madness

There’s a new mid-major team coming in 2020

The best college basketball programs of the decade | 247 Sports

Which college basketball programs have been the best since 2010?