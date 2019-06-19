Villanova Basketball players make the cut for multiple USA Teams

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! If you were feeling oddly patriotic yesterday, it was probably because Villanova players were being tied to USA Basketball left and right. Villanova’s strong ties to USA Basketball are showing again as current and former members of the Wildcats are now involved with three of the organizations teams.

First, Jay Wright has already been named an assistant coach for the Men’s National Team, and Kyle Lowry has been invited to their training camp this summer. It will be the first time the two have reunited as coach and player on any official team since their days together at Villanova.

Then yesterday it was announced that one of the newest Wildcats, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, made the first cut for Team USA’s U19 squad. He’ll continue to workout in Colorado this week and try to snag one of the 12 spots on the final roster, which would earn him a trip to Greece at the end of the month to play in the FIBA World Championships.

Lastly, junior leaders Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels were chosen for the USA Team at the Pan-Am Games in August. This team is comprised of essentially Big East All-Stars, and the two Wildcats certainly fit that bill.

With July 4th just around the corner, it’s great to see so many Villanovans representing their country on the court. We’ll be rooting for them all summer long!

In other “news”, if Eric Paschall is everyone’s sleeper pick how is he a sleeper, a conversation with former Wildcat Johnny Holley Jr., and Josh Hart is a fan favorite wherever he goes. Enjoy!

Villanova Basketball

Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels, Collin Gillespie selected to U.S. Pan American basketball team | The Inquirer

All 15 players named to the preliminary roster for the United States play or have played for Big East teams. Competition will begin July 31 in Lima, Peru.

Villanova's Gillespie, Samuels selected to Pan Am Games roster pool | delcotimes.com

Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels could be getting a taste of international basketball action this summer.

Thoughts from USA U19 Trials | 247 Sports

USA Basketball has cut its U19 national team down to 18 players. I was there for the action on Monday, and Cade Cunningham was one of the primary standouts.

Recruiting

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: 4-Star Jabri Abdur-Rahim Talks U-M, Howard | The Wolverine

Villanova appears to have made a move with him, while Virginia remains strong. He hopes to start narrowing his list by the end of summer toward fall, and Howard has some work to do to keep the Wolverines on top of his list.

2019 NBA Draft

NBA Draft 2019: Philadelphia 76ers will pick 1 of these 17 players with No. 24 pick in 1st round | nj.com

The Philadelphia 76ers will pick at 24th overall in the first round and have some interesting options, including Matisse Thybulle, Cameron Johnson, Grant Williams, Ty Jerome.

Sixers draft prospects: 5 potential sleepers for pick No. 24 | The Athletic

From Eric Paschall's versatility to Luguentz Dort's motor, Thursday's NBA Draft will offer the 76ers an opportunity to add to the roster.

Eric Paschall Scouting Report | The Stepien

Very explosive off two feet, a bit awkward on downhill drives off one (with not that much vertical pop). STRONG frame in his upper body and lower body (big legs) – low center of gravity. Good lateral movement for a 4. Not very long, though he has high shoulders so his standing reach might be higher for his listed wingspan.

2019 NBA draft profile: Why Sixers might want to keep Eric Paschall in town | Yahoo! Sports

Eric Paschall was overshined at times by his teammates at Villanova, but he could be a solid depth piece if the Sixers draft him. By Sean Kane

NBA Wildcats

Ryan Arcidiacono's advanced stats prove value | Pippen Ain't Easy

The Chicago Bulls have a logjam of point guards heading into training camp but retaining Ryan Arcidiacono could prove its value in the short and long run.

Dallas Mavericks: Dallas Mavericks' top 5 second-round draft picks in franchise history: Should Jalen Brunson make the cut? | SportsDay

With the 2019 NBA draft just days away, it seems like the perfect time to look back. The Mavericks won't be selecting a player until the 37th...

Raptors Fans Relate To Kyle Lowry Removing Invisalign Braces To Speak At Parade | HuffPost

The popular guard pulled off the quick transition at the NBA title celebration in Toronto.

Evaluating Josh Hart: New Orleans Pelicans' newest fan favorite | Pelican Debrief

Josh Hart was the most overlooked addition to the New Orleans Pelicans until he tweeted about beignets (for a friend, of course).

Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart All 'Excited For A Fresh Start' With Pelicans | Lakers Nation

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart all 'excited for a fresh start' with New Orleans Pelicans after forward Anthony Davis trade

Villanova Adjacent

Gorham’s Esposito transfers to Boston University from Villanova | Portland Press Herald

Emily Esposito has always found joy on the basketball court. When that disappeared last year, the former Gorham High star knew she was in the wrong place. So Esposito, the 2017 Miss Maine Basketball winner, transferred from Villanova to Boston University. The Terriers announced her addition on their website Tuesday.

Where Are They Now Sunday Spotlight Conversation: Holley using lessons learned in McKinney to make impact up North | McKinney Courier-Gazette

With the dog days of summer upon us, McKinney Courier Gazette sports editor Kendrick E. Johnson will look back and catch up with some former McKinney ISD athletes who starred

Wild Things' start better than its finish | observer-reporter.com

Washington's steady bullpen lets one slip to Evansville. Evansville relief pitcher Taylor Wright got the final two outs of the eighth inning. He is the son of Villanova University basketball coach Jay Wright.