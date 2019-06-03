Villanova Basketball is all over the news to start the month of June

Happy Monday Nova Nation! That would be Monday, JUNE THIRD. June. As in summer has started, we’re a few months out from the National Championship, and graduation has come and gone. That June.

Well you could have had me believing that it was mid-February with the sheer number of Villanova and Nova related stories that make up the link-a-lanche that has all but buried us alive this morning. And unfortunately, a good portion of it isn’t great news.

The biggest story by far is that incoming shooting guard and projected starter for the Wildcats this upcoming season, Bryan Antoine, had shoulder surgery on Friday. Reports are that this may have been an injury he played through last season, and once doctors were able to get a look at him on campus the decision was made to have the surgery now so he’d have the entire offseason for recovery. Everything went as planned, and while no official timetable has been announced, the general consensus seems to be 4-6 months.

On the early side that would put him back in full practice a month before the season, which may move his role to the bench instead of starting as he catches up on what he’ll miss during his recovery. On the late side, it puts him back in action to start December, which means he may not even play significant minutes until the start of Big East play in January. This is truly a glass half-full/empty situation. It’s awful that this is going to set him back given he hasn’t played at the college level before. On the other hand it’s great that this is being taken care of in June and Nova will have him back in action this year. Either way, we wish Bryan a speedy recovery to full health!

As I said, there were plenty of other stories out there that fall behind the Antoine news in the pecking order. Kyle Lowry’s Raptors lost Game 2 of the finals, with Lowry fouling out after just 28 minutes played. We’ve all seen how aggressive and fiery Lowry can get on the court, and the Warriors used that against him last night. Still, the Raptors made it close in the end, and this looks like a series that could go the distance as it heads to California for Wednesday’s Game 3.

Of course there are plenty of other stories about former Villanova players as well. Josh Hart seems to be a focus of the LA media for off-season quotes, Jahvon Quinerly has landed at Alabama and will reportedly apply for a waiver to play this season, and Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson both are tied to baseball stories. Oh, and that’s just what we have on Villanova Basketball players! I hope none of you had plans today, or at least I hope you woke up hoping you’d find a way to fill some time this morning.

In other news, Jay Wright’s son is turning some heads as a pro-relief pitcher, future Villanova sports stars are crushing it in high school, and this year’s biggest summer blockbuster is sure to be the upcoming Big 5 documentary. Enjoy!

Bryan Antoine

Villanova basketball: Bryan Antoine sidelined after shoulder surgery | APP

Villanova's Bryan Antoine out after shoulder surgery. He may have played with torn shoulder cartilage during his senior year at Ranney

Antoine undergoes shoulder surgery | delcotimes.com

Bryan Antoine’s career at Villanova has gotten off to a rocky start.

Villanova's Bryan Antoine expected to miss 4-6 months after shoulder surgery | Zagsblog

Incoming Villanova freshman Bryan Antoine is expected to be sidelined 4-6 months after undergoing right shoulder surgery on Friday.

Villanova basketball incoming freshman Bryan Antoine undergoes shoulder surgery | The Inquirer

The Wildcats say the surgery was a success. There is no timetable for Antoine, ranked in the top 20 among all seniors in the Class of 2019, to return to workouts.

Villanova Freshman Guard Bryan Antoine Undergoes Shoulder Surgery | SBRpicks.com

Villanova Wildcats incoming freshman Bryan Antoine underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder last Friday.

Bryan Antoine may have had shoulder injury during Ranney season | USA Today HSS

Bryan Antoine, the leading scorer on Ranney, may have played with torn shoulder cartilage during an extended period of his senior season.

Kyle Lowry

NBA Draft: Kyle Lowry the Greatest Pick in Memphis Grizzlies History? | Beale St. Bears

As Kyle Lowry has reached the NBA Finals and the annual NBA Draft looming, the Memphis Grizzlies have to wonder if they kept the right point guard.

How Kyle Lowry became the last Raptor standing | ESPN

When he arrived in Toronto seven years ago, he wasn't even promised a starting job. Now Kyle Lowry is the Raptors' long-standing veteran leader in their first NBA Finals.

Raptors Guard Has Brutally Honest Quote About Kyle Lowry | The SPUN

At 33 years old and just over six feet tall, Kyle Lowry is one of the oldest and shortest players on the Toronto Raptors.

Raptors news: Kyle Lowry's 18 offensive fouls drawn in the 2019 playoffs is the Blazers team total for the entire regular season | Clutch Points

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is currently the best player in the league when it comes to drawing charges. So much so that the...

It’s another foul finish for Kyle Lowry in Raptors’ Game 2 loss | The Star

Toronto guard limited to 28 minutes — and fouls out with four minutes left — as aggressive nature catches up with him.

Big 5

Two-part Big 5 documentary to air in June | Philadelphia Tribune

College basketball is really special in Philadelphia with five of the city schools battling for bragging rights, which is the Philadelphia Big 5 city series championship each year.

Former Saint Joseph’s Basketball Coach Phil Martelli Will Be New Assistant Coach at Michigan, Source Says | NBC 10 Philadelphia

Former Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli is heading to Michigan as a new assistant coach for the Wolverines, according to a source.

NBA Wildcats

Lakers Rumors: Josh Hart believes only two players were untouchable | Lake Show Life

Recent Lakers rumors take us back to the NBA Trade Deadline, as shooting guard Josh Hart believes there were only two players that were untouchable.

Josh Hart says it was ‘weird’ to see LeBron James get blamed for what happened to Lakers at trade deadline | Silver Screen and Roll

LeBron James will get a lot of the credit if things go right for the Lakers, but he also gets a lot of the blame when they don’t. Teammate Josh Hart seems to not necessarily think that’s fair in some cases.

Chicago Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono throws first pitch at White Sox game | Pippen Ain’t Easy

Chicago Bulls point guard Ryan Arcidiacono did a good job becoming the face of the Chicago Bulls organization earlier this week.

Dallas Mavericks: Fans can’t miss Dirk Nowitzki’s Heroes Baseball Game | The Smoking Cuban

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is hosting his annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game on June 7, and fans are not going to want to miss out. Bet you $10 Jalen Brunson dominates this thing.

Dallas Mavericks: Kyle Guy could be this year’s Jalen Brunson | The Smoking Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks had one of the biggest steals in the draft last year when they took Jalen Brunson in the 2nd round. Is Kyle Guy that steal this year?

Ranking the classes: The last 15 years of basketball prospects from best to worst | Chicago Sun-Times

2011 leads the way with Anthony Davis, Wayne Blackshear, Ryan Boatright and Frank Kaminsky.

Phoenix Suns players relationships extend into 2019 NBA Draft class | Bright Side Of The Sun

From TJ Warren to Mikal Bridges, the Suns’ young group is helping the organization develop a culture.

Milwaukee Bucks 2018-19 Season Review: Donte DiVincenzo | Behind the Buck Pass

Continuing our 2018-19 season reviews, we look back on what was an injury riddled rookie season for Milwaukee Bucks guard, Donte DiVincenzo.

Kemba Walker commits to Team USA for 2019 FIBA World Cup with James Harden, Anthony Davis also likely to join, per report | CBSSports.com

Team USA's roster is starting to come together, and Jay Wright will be on the coaching staff.

NBA Draft

Spurs 2019 NBA draft profile: Villanova forward Eric Paschall | San Antonio Express-News

Don't be surprised if the Spurs use one of their three picks in the June draft to try and replenish their roster of players who can defend. That, perhaps, is where Villanova forward Eric Paschall could come in.

2019 NBA Draft Big Board 7.0: Defining UNC's Coby White role, Wizards fit | NBC Sports Washington

The latest look at the 60 prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft class includes Coby White's thoughts on his position. Not everyone around the league concurs, at least for now.

MLB Wildcats

Phillies should replace Herrera with Matt Szczur: Weinberg | pressofatlanticcity.com

Strike one, and you’re out.

Villanova Athletics (Incoming Recruits)

Maryland State 200 Free Champion Molly Benson Verbally Commits to Villanova | Swimming World News

Kensington, Md. native and current high school junior Molly Benson has verbally committed to Villanova University and will join Audrey Pastorek as a member of the class of 2024.

Dolan adds Group 3 800 title, meet record, to winning weekend (VIDEO) | NJ.com

The Villanova-bound Dolan has now won the 800 at three consecutive Group 3 meets, running 1:52.02 last year and 1:54.98 as a sophomore, but the two-title weekend is new.

NJ softball: Unrelenting Ramsey going back to Group 2 final | NorthJersey.com

Victoria Sebastian, the Villanova commit, strikes out 11 as Rams get by Verona, 4-1, and advance to Saturday's Group 2 final against Bordentown.

Villanova Basketball Adjacent

Taylor Wright finding niche in Evansville Otters bullpen | Courier & Press

Taylor Wright is playing professionally for the first time since graduating from Brown in 2015.

How The Main Line Got Its Famous Moniker | CBS Philly

A number of unique towns make up the area known as the Main Line, but how did it get its famous name?

Jahvon Quinerly transfer: Former Villanova G commits to Alabama | SI.com

Jahvon Quinerly spent his freshman season at Villanova before entering the transfer portal in April.

Jahvon Quinerly transfers from Villanova to Alabama | The Inquirer

The former five-star recruit told Jay Wright in April that he'd be leaving the Wildcat program. He visited just two schools: Pitt and Alabama. New Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats won Quinerly over.

Jahvon Quinerly Commits to Alabama Basketball | Roll 'Bama Roll

Crimson Tide picks up former 5-star.

College Basketball

Handicapping Home Court Advantage | Three-Man-Weave

What is the value of home court advantage? This is, quite literally, the million dollar question that’s confounded professional handicappers for decades.

Kentucky basketball: Duke becomes favorite over UK for 2020 title | Courier Journal

After the latest round of NBA draft decisions one sportsbook has dropped Kentucky from favorite status for the 2020 national title.