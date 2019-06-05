Villanova Basketball’s Eric Paschall and Phil Booth are busy on the workout circuit

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! It’s going to be a short and sweet intro this morning, but a quick note on NBA hopefuls Eric Paschall and Phil Booth. Paschall’s been a big name out there, already working out for several teams and being projected to be drafted anywhere from late in the first to the mid second round. Booth meanwhile has popped up at a few workouts here and there as teams are eyeing him as a possible undrafted free agent. He and his agent will weigh those offers with interest from overseas before deciding where Booth will be spending his summer.

In other “news”, Ohio State’s coach will get an early look at Villanova’s rookies, four Villanovans are headed to the Track and Field National Championships, and Kyle Lowry looks to bounce back in tonight’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Enjoy!

Villanova Basketball

Chris Holtmann to coach at USA U19 National Team camp | Bucknuts

The Buckeye coach gets to work with some of the best young players in the country. He'll get an early eye on three Villanova freshmen he'll face early this season.

Recruiting

2022 guard Justice Williams holds three offers | 247 Sports

2022 guard Justice Williams already holds three scholarship offers. What is he working on? Who has offered? The local combo guard is hoping to catch Villanova's eye.

NBA Wildcats

The best is yet to come for All-Rookie snub Mikal Bridges | Clutch Points

A similar message was sent a few weeks ago, as Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges was left off each of the All-Rookie teams. While it might not be as...

Kyle Lowry On Game 3 Of NBA Finals: 'I Play Better On The Road' | RealGM Wiretap

Kyle Lowry said that he was going to be more aggressive in looking for his shot in game 3 of the NBA Finals. Lowry finished with 13 points before fouling out in the 4th quarter of game 2.

The hidden key to the 2019 NBA Finals? Kyle Lowry’s foul trouble | SBNation.com

Toronto can’t beat Golden State if Kyle Lowry is in foul trouble, but asking him to stay out of it isn’t so simple.

Donovan Mitchell’s childhood friend Eric Paschall looks to reinvent himself through NBA draft process | Deseret News

Paschall was one of six participants in the latest Jazz pre-draft workout Tuesday at the practice facility. "It would be cool to play with him again, obviously, but I’ve just got to see where everything takes me," Paschall said of Mitchell.

The Knicks have scheduled workouts for draft prospects, including R.J. Barrett | Posting and Toasting

The Knicks recently worked out Phil Booth, a 6’3” guard who played for the Villanova Wildcats and posted 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past season.

Villanova Football

Colgate to open up CFB's 150th season | CNY

The Raiders will play in one of four season opening games on Saturday, August 24th against Villanova.

Villanova Athletics

NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships: Athletes of local interest competing | The Inquirer

Penn will bring 11 athletes to the outdoor nationals and Villanova will be represented by four. Former Philadelphia-area high school stars also will be competing.

Way-Early 2020 Rankings: No. 20-16 (Division I Men) | US Lacrosse Magazine

The streaky Wildcats — who after an opening loss to Penn State won three in a row, lost three in a row and won four in a row before their late fade — will hope a little more maturity will lead to a bit more consistency next season.

Villanova Adjacent

BHS Engineering Students Visit Villanova | Bensalem, PA Patch

BHS Engineering Students Visit Villanova - Bensalem, PA - The students got to see technology being developed at the university for people with disabilities and met with recent graduates.

Big 5

Four-star recruit headlines Penn men's basketball's class of 2023 | The Daily Pennsylvanian

Penn's incoming class includes Eric Dixon's high school teammate, adding to the drama as Nova looks to reclaim the Big 5 crown.

The story of Phil Martelli’s unexpected second act at Michigan | The Athletic

The legendary Martelli wasn't done coaching when St. Joe's let him go in March. Now he'll continue doing so on Juwan Howard's staff.

College Basketball

Preseason All-American Teams | NBC Sports

This is a good place to get a feel for who will be the best players in the country next season. A pair of Big East players make the First Team, but no Villanova Wildcats even sniff the honorable mentions.