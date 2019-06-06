Villanova Basketball’s Jay Wright and Hofstra’s Speedy Claxton talk NBA Draft

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! As you all know, I love when we can find video or audio of Jay Wright waxing poetic on anything basketball. The man is a talented speaker, an amazing coach, and all around great guy. But my absolute favorite is when he gets going about some of the players he’s had really great relationships with over the years.

Today we got one of those gems, and I highly suggest you all take 15 minutes to watch the MSG clip of Wright calling in to talk with former player Speedy Claxton. The two reminisce about their days together, talk about the current crop of NBA prospects, and we’re even treated to a clip of Wright coaching Claxton back at Hofstra. Absolutely worth your time!

Wright also speaks to being honest with his players and recruits. He’s not there to just stroke their egos and praise their games, he’s there to make them the best players and men he can. It’s not hard to see how that approach has led not only to success on the court, but to star studded recruiting classes like the one he’s got on campus this season.

Claxton, now in his seventh season on the Hofstra coaching staff, still has a great relationship with Wright. So much so that Wright said he still reaches out to him for opinions on recruits in the New York area. With that type of relationship and trust, we should consider Claxton a possible candidate for any future assistant job that opens up on Wright’s staff.

Once again, it’s always great to hear from coach, especially when he gets to praise his former players.

In other “news”, Booth and Paschall will work out for the Sixers this weekend, somebody thought they could shove Kyle Lowry and get away with it, and the NCAA has officially pushed back the three point line. Enjoy!

