Villanova’s Recruiting Trio sign Letter of Intent

Villanova’s highly touted Recruiting Class of 2022 has all signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

The trio of Mark Armstrong, Brendan Hausen, and Cam Whitmore have given Jay Wright the 12th best Recruiting Class according to 247 Sports.

Upgrade Wildcat Fandom: check out all of the New Villanova Gear.

6’6” wing, Cam Whitmore is the most recent commitment to Villanova. The Severn, MD, who plays for Team Melo on the EYBL circuit, burst on the scene in 2021 having jumped from outside of the Top 100 to a Five Star at #223 in the 24/7 Rankings (and #46 by ESPN) following the Peach Jam. Whitmore earned Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year honors last season. The newest Wildcat, who is “always in attack mode” averaged 22.0 points and 11.7 rebounds a game last year.

Texas native Brendan Hausen is a 6’5” sharp-shooter from outside. The shooting guard out of Amarillo HS, who plays best off-ball, is currently rated as a four-star prospect according to 247 sports and #96 in the country.

The first commitment from the Class of 2022 was Mark Armstrong. A South Orange, N.J. native, Armstrong is a standout two-way, 6-foot-2 guard at St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.), where he averaged 19.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game last year.

WELCOME TO THE NEWEST WILDCATS!