State of the Nova Nation: Offensive Explosion, New Faces, UCLA and More!

Episode Description: Emma and Pat discuss Villanova’s first game and first win of the season over Mount St. Mary’s, 91-51. The duo breaks down the notable career-high performances from Justin Moore and Brandon Slater before turning to other positives from the game like the bench depth and the forced turnovers. Then, they talk about how the team can improve its defense and rebounding before its next test against No. 2 UCLA. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating on Apple Podcasts and follow the show (@SoNNpod) and us (@emma_houghton9 and @PZeng15) on Twitter!

