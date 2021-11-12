The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball News & Links for November 12th

It’s a big game with Villanova’s matchup against #2 UCLA on Friday Night in Los Angeles.

Here are some links to get you excited...

Villanova Basketball

Villanova is class of Big East and a national title contender | NY Post

Villanova is the class of a diminished Big East this season, and they are national title conteders, too.

Seton Hall’s Willard wants to wear suits | nj.com

Kevin Willard wants to wear suits, but says Jay Wright supports Big East coaches dressing casual

Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels back for fifth year to do something special | Inquirer.com

The 6-foot-7 forward came back for a fifth season granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic. He wants to help the Wildcats do something special.

Justin Moore sends early message to nation in Villanova’s season-opening win over Mount St. Mary’s | The Athletic

Justin Moore scored a career-high 27 points to help Villanova cruise to a 91-51 season-opening win over Mount St. Mary’s. Next up: UCLA.

Brandon Slater earns spot in Villanova’s starting lineup | Delco Times

Like many before him, Brandon Slater bided his time at Villanova, patiently waiting and working for his chance to be a starter.

For Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, Hard Work Pays Off | FloHoops

Siegrist has aspirations of a professional career in the WNBA or Europe. But leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament is her present focus.

College Basketball

NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation | The Seattle Times

The NCAA is setting the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself. Approval of a new, streamlined constitution is expected in January with minimal consternation or conflict.

College Basketball Fans Are Furious With FOX’s New Scorebug | The Spun

College basketball fans are furious with the scorebug that FOX used for today’s game between Mount St. Mary’s and Villanova.

Big East Men’s Basketball Preview 2021-22: Everyone is chasing Villanova | Elite Sports NY

Check out ESNY’s comprehensive Big East Men’s Basketball Preview complete with projected standings, awards, tiers, and more.

ESPN should replace Michigan State with Villanova in the Champions Classic | Deadspin

As new season tips off, numbers point to the Wildcats being the more deserving program

The Big East Isn’t Only About UConn | FiveThirtyEight

Connecticut’s return to the Big East last year carried with it both opportunity and frustration for the other members of the conference. A standard-bearer is a …

Ohio State avoids upset, Navy sinks Virginia on opening night | CBSSports.com

A spin across the college hoops landscape as the 2021-22 season got underway Tuesday

As Rutgers and Seton Hall shrug, N.J.’s top basketball talent bolts the state | nj.com

With the NCAA Early Signing Period running Nov. 10-17, a slew of four-and five-star recruits from New Jersey are leaving the state.

UCLA men's basketball forward Cody Riley diagnosed with knee sprain | ESPN

UCLA's Cody Riley has a left medial collateral ligament sprain and won't play Friday when the No. 2 Bruins host No. 4 Villanova.