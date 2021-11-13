 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#4 Villanova vs. #2 UCLA: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
Quinnipiac v Villanova Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Friday, November 12, 2021
11:30pm ET
#2 UCLA Bruins (1-0)
KenPom: Villanova: 8 | UCLA: 7
Pauley Pavilion
Where: Los Angeles, CA
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +4
We hope you filled up on caffeine as Villanova has a Pacific Coast Prime Time Tip-off against the #2 UCLA Bruins on the West Coast.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.

