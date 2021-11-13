4 Villanova vs. #2 UCLA: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

|
|
Friday, November 12, 2021
11:30pm ET
#4 Villanova Wildcats (1-0) vs.
#2 UCLA Bruins (1-0)
KenPom: Villanova: 8 | UCLA: 7
Pauley Pavilion
Where: Los Angeles, CA
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +4
We hope you filled up on caffeine as Villanova has a Pacific Coast Prime Time Tip-off against the #2 UCLA Bruins on the West Coast.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
