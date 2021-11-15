 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College basketball rankings: Villanova drops to No. 5 in Week 2 AP poll

After the loss to UCLA, the Wildcats drop one spot to No. 5.

By Eugene Rapay
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at UCLA Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The latest AP college basketball rankings were released on Monday afternoon. The Villanova Wildcats, who opened the season with a one-sided win over Mount St. Mary’s, then lost to No. 2 UCLA in overtime, fell to No. 5.

The top three trio of Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas remain the same, but Michigan moved ahead of Villanova to No. 4.

The only other ranked Big East team, UConn, rose one spot to No. 23 after going 2-0 to start the season. Xavier, Seton Hall and St. John’s are receiving votes.

This week, the ‘Cats will play Howard on Tuesday. Then, they’ll play in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic in a return to Mohegan Sun. The four-team, two-day tournament will be another opportunity for Villanova to face top 25-ranked competition. They’ll open against No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday. On Sunday, they’ll face the winner of No. 6 Purdue and No. 18 North Carolina.

AP Top 25 — 2021-22 season Week 2 poll

RANK TEAM REC PTS
RANK TEAM REC PTS
1 Gonzaga(55) 2-0 1517
2 UCLA(6) 2-0 1450
3 Kansas 2-0 1400
4 Michigan 2-0 1252
5 Villanova 1-1 1232
6 Purdue 2-0 1223
7 Duke 3-0 1143
8 Texas 1-1 1058
9 Baylor 1-0 1010
10 Illinois 2-0 920
11 Memphis 2-0 886
12 Oregon 2-0 802
13 Kentucky 1-1 773
14 Alabama 2-0 743
15 Houston 2-0 655
16 Arkansas 2-0 646
17 Tennessee 2-0 575
18 North Carolina 2-0 506
19 Ohio State 2-0 438
20 Maryland 3-0 306
21 Auburn 2-0 286
22 St. Bonaventure 2-0 280
23 UConn 2-0 236
24 Florida 2-0 141
25 USC 2-0 63
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Arizona 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1 Dropped from rankings: Florida State 20, Virginia 25

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...