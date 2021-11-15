College basketball rankings: Villanova drops to No. 5 in Week 2 AP poll

The latest AP college basketball rankings were released on Monday afternoon. The Villanova Wildcats, who opened the season with a one-sided win over Mount St. Mary’s, then lost to No. 2 UCLA in overtime, fell to No. 5.

The top three trio of Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas remain the same, but Michigan moved ahead of Villanova to No. 4.

The only other ranked Big East team, UConn, rose one spot to No. 23 after going 2-0 to start the season. Xavier, Seton Hall and St. John’s are receiving votes.

This week, the ‘Cats will play Howard on Tuesday. Then, they’ll play in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic in a return to Mohegan Sun. The four-team, two-day tournament will be another opportunity for Villanova to face top 25-ranked competition. They’ll open against No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday. On Sunday, they’ll face the winner of No. 6 Purdue and No. 18 North Carolina.