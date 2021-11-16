 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

#4 Villanova vs. Howard: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 21 Div I Men’s Championship - First Round - Villanova v St Mary’s Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
6:30pm ET
Howard Bison (3-0)
KenPom: Villanova: 8 | Howard: 248
Finneran Pavilion
Where: Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: FS2
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Villanova looks to return to their winning ways as they host the Howard Bison on Tuesday night.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...