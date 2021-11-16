4 Villanova vs. Howard: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

|
|
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
6:30pm ET
#5 Villanova Wildcats (1-1) vs.
Howard Bison (3-0)
KenPom: Villanova: 8 | Howard: 248
Finneran Pavilion
Where: Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: FS2
Odds by DraftKings: OFF
Villanova looks to return to their winning ways as they host the Howard Bison on Tuesday night.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
