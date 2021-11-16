State of the Nova Nation: Late Night Loss, Silver Linings, Howard Preview and More!

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down everything from Villanova’s 86-77 OT loss to 2 UCLA. The duo discuss the positives from the loss, like Eric Dixon’s play on both sides of the ball, Jermaine Samuels’ physicality and Brandon Slater’s first half defense against preseason All-American Johnny Juzang. Then, they talk about the lack of minutes for the freshmen, ‘Nova’s struggling transition defense and how the bench might look in future games. Lastly, Emma and Pat preview Villanova’s next matchup against Howard, who currently sit at 3-0. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow the show on Twitter @SoNNpod.

