State of the Nova Nation: Late Night Loss, Silver Linings, Howard Preview and More!

Eric Dixon shines but fatigue sets in and ‘Nova falls to UCLA in OT.

By Emma Houghton
Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down everything from Villanova’s 86-77 OT loss to 2 UCLA. The duo discuss the positives from the loss, like Eric Dixon’s play on both sides of the ball, Jermaine Samuels’ physicality and Brandon Slater’s first half defense against preseason All-American Johnny Juzang. Then, they talk about the lack of minutes for the freshmen, ‘Nova’s struggling transition defense and how the bench might look in future games. Lastly, Emma and Pat preview Villanova’s next matchup against Howard, who currently sit at 3-0. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow the show on Twitter @SoNNpod.

