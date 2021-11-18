State of the Nova Nation: Lots of Offense, Not Much Defense, Hall of Fame Classic & More!

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat dissect Villanova’s 100-81 win over Howard from all angles. The duo break down the excellent offensive play from both teams, most notably Collin Gillespie and the entire Howard roster from three-point range, before turning to the negatives. Villanova’s defense struggled for the majority of the game, and Emma and Pat talk about the defensive adjustments the team needs to make before its next matchup against the dangerous Tennessee Volunteers. Lastly, the duo preview the strengths and weaknesses of Tennessee prior to the marquee matchup at the Hall of Fame Tip Off Classic on Saturday. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNPod.

