The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball News and Links for November 18th

Villanova is traveling to Mohegan Sun this weekend for a pair of games... Here are some links to hold you over until then.

Villanova Basketball

Villanova needs Jermaine Samuels to go from background artist to frontman | The Athletic

Samuels’ easy-going personality may be why he’s never emerged as one of Villanova’s big names but Jay Wright needs him to be that guy.

Villanova’s Will Sheridan inducted into state basketball hall of fame | Outsports

The former Villanova star came out 10 years ago and is being honored in Delaware for his accomplishments.

2021-22 Top 10 Power Forwards In NCAA DI Women’s Basketball | FloHoops

Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist makes the list.

FOX’s Andy Katz picks Tennessee Vols vs. Villanova basketball | Knox News

Andy Katz made predictions for the Tennessee Vols vs. Villanova game: “I like Villanova,” Katz said. “I think Tennessee isn’t there yet. (Tennessee freshman guard) Kennedy Chandler ... still has some time to develop going against a very experienced backcourt. And Villanova had a 10-point lead on UCLA on the road in a packed Pauley (Pavilion).”

College Basketball

Michigan, Juwan Howard agree to 5-year extension | NBC Sports

Despite the loss to Seton Hall, Michigan is doing well under Howard.

Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges | NBC Sports

The grandson of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and the coach's prized freshman recruit who's considered a top NBA prospect face charges related to impaired driving.

Cole Swider, beyond shooting, having a huge impact | Inside the Loud House

Syracuse basketball senior forward Cole Swider never averaged more than 20 minutes a game of court time in his three seasons suiting up for former Big East...