5 Villanova vs. #17 Tennessee: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

Villanova heads to Southeastern Connecticut this weekend for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville to take on the #17 Tennessee Volunteers.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.