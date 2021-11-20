Villanova handles Tennessee in 71-53 win

Villanova displayed its dominance for a full 40 minutes against Tennessee, downing the Volunteers, 71-53.

The ‘Cats forced 18 turnovers, including 14 in the first half, and limited Tennessee to just 15 points at halftime. Villanova also had eight steals and stifled a Tennessee offense that shot just 5-of-28 (17.9%) from three-point range. The Wildcats were up, 35-15, at the half and pushed their lead to as high as 25 points.

Four different Wildcats scored in double figures. Gillespie had 14 points and four assists. Jermaine Samuels finished with a double-double, grabbing 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Slater chipped in 14 points in the winning effort. Justin Moore had 13 points and seven rebounds.

For Tennessee, Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers with 23 points. Freshman phenom Kennedy Chandler was limited to just six points and a 1-of-9 shooting performance for the day.

