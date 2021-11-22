 clock menu more-arrow no yes

November 22 AP Poll: Villanova Drops to #7

Purdue joins the Top 3 behind Gonzaga and UCLA

By Mike J.
Howard v Villanova Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Villanova has dropped two spots to #7 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. The ‘Cats had a week that saw them go 2-1 with wins over Howard and then #7 Texas, but a loss to Purdue- the nation’s newest #3 encouraged the AP writers to drop Jay Wright’s squad.

Gonzaga and UCLA remain the top two teams in the country with 55 and 5 first-place votes respectively. Kansas and Duke round out the Top 5.

Oregon, North Carolina, Ohio State, Maryland have all fallen out of the Top 25.

The BIG East is also represented by UConn at #22 and Xavier at #25 who are both 4-0. The Musketeers enter the Top 25 following a win against #18 Ohio State. Marquette is also receiving votes.

‘Nova takes a majority of the Thanksgiving week off; they return to action on Sunday when they host the LaSalle Explorers in a Big 5 matchup.

November 22, 2021 AP Poll

Rank Team Record Points
1 Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1515
2 UCLA (5) 4-0 1443
3 Purdue (1) 5-0 1391
4 Kansas 3-0 1354
5 Duke 5-0 1225
6 Baylor 4-0 1154
7 Villanova 3-2 1090
8 Texas 3-1 1083
9 Memphis 4-0 1002
10 Alabama 4-0 880
Kentucky 3-1 880
12 Houston 3-0 861
13 Arkansas 3-0 754
14 Illinois 2-1 624
15 Tennessee 3-1 558
16 St. Bonaventure 5-0 517
17 Arizona 5-0 474
18 BYU 4-0 449
19 Auburn 3-0 374
20 Michigan 2-0 367
21 Seton Hall 3-0 363
22 UConn 4-0 342
23 Florida 3-0 294
24 USC 3-0 138
25 Xavier 4-0 102
Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, Loyola Chicago 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1

