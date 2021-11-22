November 22 AP Poll: Villanova Drops to #7

Villanova has dropped two spots to #7 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. The ‘Cats had a week that saw them go 2-1 with wins over Howard and then #7 Texas, but a loss to Purdue- the nation’s newest #3 encouraged the AP writers to drop Jay Wright’s squad.

Gonzaga and UCLA remain the top two teams in the country with 55 and 5 first-place votes respectively. Kansas and Duke round out the Top 5.

Oregon, North Carolina, Ohio State, Maryland have all fallen out of the Top 25.

The BIG East is also represented by UConn at #22 and Xavier at #25 who are both 4-0. The Musketeers enter the Top 25 following a win against #18 Ohio State. Marquette is also receiving votes.

‘Nova takes a majority of the Thanksgiving week off; they return to action on Sunday when they host the LaSalle Explorers in a Big 5 matchup.