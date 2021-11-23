State of the Nova Nation: When the (Mohegan) Sun Goes Down

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat begin with the action from Saturday at Mohegan Sun. The duo break down Villanova’s dominance against Tennessee from a shooting, rebounding and energy standpoint. Then, they transition to ‘Nova’s second loss of the season against Purdue. Emma and Pat laud Caleb Daniels’ performance off the bench and Brandon Slater’s defense before debating the pressing question: was fatigue the reason Villanova lost to Purdue? Is Jay Wright to blame? The duo debate Jay Wright’s rotation decisions and the future of the freshmen off the bench this season. Lastly, they run through a quick preview of Villanova’s first Big 5 opponent: La Salle on Nov. 28. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNPod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.