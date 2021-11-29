 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke is the new #1. Villanova moves up to #6

By Mike J.
Howard v Villanova Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In a slow week that saw Villanova claim a single victory over the La Salle Explorers by 26 and previously ranked Kansas lose to an unranked Dayton team, the Wildcats moved up in the poll to #6.

Duke is the nation’s newest #1 with their victory over previous top-ranked Gonzaga- who is now #2. Purdue, Baylor, and UCLA round out the top 5.

The BIG EAST is also represented by UConn at #17 and Seton Hall at #25. Xavier dropped out of the Top 25, but is still collecting votes alongside Marquette.

Villanova next plays at Penn on Wednesday; tipoff is set for 7p.

November 29, 2021 Poll

RK TEAM REC PTS
RK TEAM REC PTS
1 Duke (51) 7-0 1513
2 Purdue (9) 6-0 1442
3 Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1428
4 Baylor 7-0 1324
5 UCLA 6-1 1253
6 Villanova 4-2 1147
7 Texas 4-1 1115
8 Kansas 5-1 1027
9 Kentucky 5-1 1002
10 Arkansas 6-0 960
11 Arizona 6-0 851
12 BYU 6-0 791
13 Tennessee 4-1 730
14 Florida 6-0 681
15 Houston 5-1 631
16 Alabama 6-1 456
17 UConn 6-1 437
18 Memphis 5-1 435
19 Iowa State 6-0 403
20 USC 6-0 380
21 Auburn 5-1 325
22 Michigan State 5-2 295
23 Wisconsin 5-1 224
24 Michigan 4-2 177
25 Seton Hall 5-1 151
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, Iowa 9, North Carolina 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Wake Forest 2, Louisville 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

