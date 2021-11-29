Duke is the new #1. Villanova moves up to #6

In a slow week that saw Villanova claim a single victory over the La Salle Explorers by 26 and previously ranked Kansas lose to an unranked Dayton team, the Wildcats moved up in the poll to #6.
Duke is the nation’s newest #1 with their victory over previous top-ranked Gonzaga- who is now #2. Purdue, Baylor, and UCLA round out the top 5.
The BIG EAST is also represented by UConn at #17 and Seton Hall at #25. Xavier dropped out of the Top 25, but is still collecting votes alongside Marquette.
Villanova next plays at Penn on Wednesday; tipoff is set for 7p.
November 29, 2021 Poll
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|1
|Duke (51)
|7-0
|1513
|2
|Purdue (9)
|6-0
|1442
|3
|Gonzaga (1)
|6-1
|1428
|4
|Baylor
|7-0
|1324
|5
|UCLA
|6-1
|1253
|6
|Villanova
|4-2
|1147
|7
|Texas
|4-1
|1115
|8
|Kansas
|5-1
|1027
|9
|Kentucky
|5-1
|1002
|10
|Arkansas
|6-0
|960
|11
|Arizona
|6-0
|851
|12
|BYU
|6-0
|791
|13
|Tennessee
|4-1
|730
|14
|Florida
|6-0
|681
|15
|Houston
|5-1
|631
|16
|Alabama
|6-1
|456
|17
|UConn
|6-1
|437
|18
|Memphis
|5-1
|435
|19
|Iowa State
|6-0
|403
|20
|USC
|6-0
|380
|21
|Auburn
|5-1
|325
|22
|Michigan State
|5-2
|295
|23
|Wisconsin
|5-1
|224
|24
|Michigan
|4-2
|177
|25
|Seton Hall
|5-1
|151
