Duke is the new #1. Villanova moves up to #6

In a slow week that saw Villanova claim a single victory over the La Salle Explorers by 26 and previously ranked Kansas lose to an unranked Dayton team, the Wildcats moved up in the poll to #6.

Duke is the nation’s newest #1 with their victory over previous top-ranked Gonzaga- who is now #2. Purdue, Baylor, and UCLA round out the top 5.

The BIG EAST is also represented by UConn at #17 and Seton Hall at #25. Xavier dropped out of the Top 25, but is still collecting votes alongside Marquette.

Villanova next plays at Penn on Wednesday; tipoff is set for 7p.