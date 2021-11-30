 clock menu more-arrow no yes

State of the Nova Nation: Battling with the Big 5

We break down ‘Nova’s return to Big 5 play and what Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree’s return to the court means for the Wildcats.

By Emma Houghton
Episode Description: Emma and Pat give their biggest takeaways from Villanova’s beatdown of La Salle on Sunday night, from Eric Dixon’s continued improvement to ‘Nova’s stifling first half defense to Caleb Daniels’ resurgence off the bench. Then, the duo extensively discuss Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree’s return to the court. How did we get here and what does this mean for the future of Villanova’s bench? We answer all of those questions and more. Lastly, Emma and Pat talk about their Christmas & Hanukah wishes for the Wildcats and preview the team’s next Big 5 match-up against Penn. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNPod.

