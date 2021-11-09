|
|
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
4:30pm ET
#4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) vs.
Mount St. Mary (0-0)
KenPom: Villanova: 9 | Mount St. Mary: 280
Finneran Pavilion
Where: Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Not Provided
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova opens up their 2021-22 campaign hosting Mount St. Mary.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
