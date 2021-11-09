 clock menu more-arrow no yes

State of the Nova Nation: Villanova 2021-22 Team Preview

Get ready for the season with our full team preview for the ‘21-22 season.

College basketball is finally back! The 2021-22 season tips off tonight!

Episode Description: The season is finally here! Before tip-off against Mount Saint Mary’s on Tuesday afternoon, Emma and Pat record a full team breakdown of the ‘21-22 Villanova roster. From the incoming freshmen class to the returning fifth years, we preview each aspect of each player’s game. Then, the duo discusses quotes from Jay Wright’s press conference on Monday afternoon breaking down the starting rotation and the match-up against the Mountaineers. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

