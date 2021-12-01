 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#6 Villanova vs. Penn: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
7pm ET
Penn Quakers (3-6)
KenPom: Villanova: 7 | Penn: 203
The Palestra
Where: Philadelphia, PA
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -OFF
Villanova looks to go 2-0 in the Big 5 with a second consecutive game at The Palestra against the Penn Quakers.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.

