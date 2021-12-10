Happy Friday Nova Nation! Reaching back in the ol’ bag of tricks for the return of the social media roundup today. Combine that with a poll question for this weekend’s matchup with Baylor, and it’s not a bad start to your Friday! Let’s get into it:

Dickie V Will Call the Nova vs Baylor Game

The iconic media man just finished a round of chemo that caused him to miss the Jimmy V Classic, but so happy to see that he’s back on his feet and ready to call the game on Sunday.

Oh baby my were answered as Dr Rick Brown just cleared me to do the # 2 ⁦⁦@BaylorMBB⁩ vs # 6 ⁦@NovaMBB⁩ Sunday 3Pm EST ABC It will be my 1st trip ever for a home Bears game .Can’t wait to join ⁦@BoogSciambi⁩ & ⁦@KrisBudden⁩ for a top 10 battle pic.twitter.com/3ATsWfT5N9 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 8, 2021

Villanova’s Dancing Hat Guy at MSG

So many times this year we’ll hear about how great it is to have fans back in the audience. But nothing beats having John Ermillio, better known as the “Dancing Hat Guy” back in attendance.

Home Alone Isn’t A Christmas Movie

Forever our favorite, Josh Hart stirred up some controversy this week by saying that Home Alone isn’t a Christmas Movie. He later clarified that he meant to say Die Hard, but once he tweeted it he thought it was too funny not to keep stirring the pot and getting people riled up!

"Home Alone isn't a Christmas movie" - @JoshHart



Josh and his teammates respond to the controversial tweet #Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Zs7ClRDPDl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 8, 2021

Josh Hart Reflects On 2016 Championship

Shoutout to StephDon for posting this one in the comments yesterday. Always great to hear directly from the players about their experiences at Nova. Also awesome that Jalen’s the one who posted this!

No One Out Works Jalen Brunson

Speaking of Mr. Brunson, how the hell did this man ever slip out of the first round of the NBA Draft?!?! You cannot deny this man!

For your viewing enjoyment: Here’s Jalen Brunson (6’ 1”) winning that jump ball over Jaren Jackson Jr. (6’ 11”) pic.twitter.com/e7fGvq39eU — Mavs Film Room (@MavsFilmRoom) December 9, 2021

Villanova Owns The 2-3 Zone

In case you didn’t get to see enough of it on Tuesday night, sit back, grab a beverage, and enjoy some utter domination by Villanova over the years.

Villanova dissecting the 2-3 zone

pic.twitter.com/eBxRUdqy5n — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) December 8, 2021

And before the links, we’ve got a big game this Sunday against Baylor so it’s time for another Game Day Poll. Last time these two met was in the NCAA tournament where Baylor ended up beating a Gillespie-less Nova squad 62-51. This weekend, kenpom.com has Baylor as four point favorites at home to take down Nova. Baylor has a Top 10 defense, and it’s going to take more than leading scorers Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore to put up points for the Wildcats. So today’s question, outside of those two who will lead Villanova in scoring?

Poll Excluding Gillespie and Moore, which of these players will be the high scorer for Villanova against Baylor? Brandon Slater (12.9 ppg)

Jermaine Samuels (12 ppg)

Caleb Daniels (9.6 ppg)

Eric Dixon (7.4 ppg)

Rest of Bench Combined (4.3 ppg) vote view results 20% Brandon Slater (12.9 ppg) (19 votes)

45% Jermaine Samuels (12 ppg) (42 votes)

31% Caleb Daniels (9.6 ppg) (29 votes)

1% Eric Dixon (7.4 ppg) (1 vote)

1% Rest of Bench Combined (4.3 ppg) (1 vote) 92 votes total Vote Now

In other news, Big performance by Maddy Siegrist yesterday, Big football game at Villanova tomorrow, Big showdown in Waco on Sunday. Enjoy!

NBA Wildcats

Arcidiacono a Second Hardship Option Amid Bulls Outbreak | Heavy.com

The Chicago Bulls could potentially get a second hardship exception with Derrick Jones Jr. entering protocols. Could Ryan Arcidiacono be an option?

Villanova Football

FCS Quarterfinals: Grudge Matches from Years Past | Underdog Dynasty

Three of the four FCS quarterfinal matchups are technically revenge games. Maybe not so much for the current players, but definitely for the programs and fans who remember their history.

Quarterfinals Up Next as #5 Seed Villanova Hosts South Dakota State on Saturday Afternoon | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa.—The quarterfinal round of the Division I Football Championship is next up for No. 6 Villanova (10-2) as the fifth-seeded Wildcats host No. 11 South

Villanova Women’s Basketball

MADDY SIEGRIST SCORES 36 POINTS TO LEAD VILLANOVA OVER JMU | Villanova University

HARRISONBURG, VA. – In women's basketball action on Thursday evening, the Villanova Wildcats traveled to James Madison where they tallied a 76-67 victory. With the

JMU women fall to Villanova, suffer fourth straight loss | WHSV

The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight loss Thursday night.

Texas Longhorns Fall to Seton Hall in Big 12-Big East Battle | Heartland

The Texas Longhorns were unable to overcome the Seton Hall Pirates, as the Longhorns fell, 64-60, in the latest game in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Thursday.

Takeaways from UConn Men’s tough road loss at West Virginia | The UConn Blog

The Huskies kept it tight throughout but couldn’t pull off the win in their first true road game

College Basketball

Who are the candidates for men's college basketball's No. 1 team following Purdue's loss to Rutgers? | ESPN

Purdue's stay at No. 1 looks like it will be short. Here's who could rise after the Boilermakers lost to unranked Rutgers.

30 takeaways from the first month of the men's college basketball season | NCAA.com

With one month of play in the books, here's what NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz says we know about the 2021-22 season.