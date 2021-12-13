The Sun’s Arizin: Silver Linings

Happy Monday Nova Nation! Villanova fans should be feeling pretty great about their team after a big upset over a higher ranked team on Sunday. Yup, the Women’s basketball team is looking pretty good after taking down #23 Oregon State.

The men’s team... not so much.

Now there are plenty of things from yesterday’s game that no one from Jay to the players to the fan base is going to be happy about. But considering that the comments section and twitter seem to have those handled, I’m going to instead focus on some of the positives we can take away from an otherwise brutal loss.

It’s No Longer 2015

As little as seven years ago, the national media would have been making a big deal about how Villanova just isn’t as good as its competition, or that they can’t play with the better programs in the country after going 0-3 in Top 10 matchups to start the season. But this isn’t 2015, and Jay Wright and the Wildcats have built up a lot of clout since then.

Instead, the talking heads are marveling at how good Baylor must be to have been able to do something like this to Villanova. It’s not that there are no criticisms of the Wildcats, but they’re more about how they may not have the resume of a number one seed rather than that they don’t belong among the elites of the sport.

The Wildcats have street credit, they have respect, and the media has confidence that if someone’s going to be able to put something like Sunday behind them and move on to get better, it’s going to be Villanova.

The Defense Isn’t The Problem

What may get lost in Saturday’s defeat is that Baylor wasn’t the only team that put forth a great defensive effort. Villanova held a Top 10 offense to under 60 points for the first time this season, including season lows in FG% and Assists. Baylor shot under 40% from the field and just 25% from deep, along with coughing the ball up 11 times.

The Wildcats have now gone five consecutive games without allowing an opponent to reach the 60 point mark. That’s also six in the last seven games, and seven times through ten games this season. It’s been a while since Jay Wright has had a team that gelled so well on defense so early in a season. The last time the Wildcats even held six of their first ten opponents under 60 was the 2016 season, and that team ended the season as one of Jay Wright’s three best defenses ever. I’m not saying this defense is on that level yet, but it’s a good sign for sure.

The Computer Numbers Like Villanova

Following Sunday’s performance, Baylor is the only team that’s Top 5 in both Offensive and Defensive Efficiency. However, the Wildcats are no slouches either. Despite a truly offensive offensive performance, they still rank #6 in offensive efficiency. And the defensive we just spoke highly of jumped up to #21 after being ranked #33 in defensive efficiency following the Syracuse game.

That puts Nova in the “Magic Range” for KenPom.com rankings: Top 25 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. With the lone exception of 2014 UConn, every National Champion for the last 20 seasons has finished the season in that range. There’s still plenty of season to go, but Villanova has put themselves in the right position heading into the start of conference play.

Yes, the team that played on Sunday had some glaring flaws, and there’s plenty to be worked on for the rest of the season. But don’t be fooled by a historically bad game, this team still has a lot going well for it and now they have the time and opportunity to improve.

In other news, Villanova Women’s Basketball nabs a huge upset, Villanova Football was unable to advance in the playoffs, and the Big Ragu is poised for his return with the Bucks. Enjoy!

