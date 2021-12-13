 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College basketball rankings: Villanova drops to No. 9 after Baylor loss

The Wildcats stay just inside the top 10 after Sunday’s loss.

By Eugene Rapay
Villanova v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

After taking their third loss to a top six-ranked opponent, the Villanova Wildcats have fallen to No. 9 in the latest AP poll released on Monday.

The Wildcats went 1-1 over the last week, defeating Syracuse at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic, before getting shut down by the new, undisputed No. 1-ranked team in college basketball, the Baylor Bears.

Villanova enters with a 7-3 record overall and will look to bounce back on the road in its lone game of the week, a Big East opener against Creighton in Omaha on Friday night.

As for the rest of the conference, there are three other Big East teams ranked in the AP Top 25. Seton Hall rose to No. 16, and Xavier climbed to No. 22. Meanwhile, UConn fell to No. 20 after a close loss to West Virginia. Providence and Creighton are also receiving votes.

Here is a look at this week’s top 25:

AP Top 25 — 2021-22 season Week 6 poll

RANK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Baylor(61) 9-0 1525
2 Duke 7-1 1429
3 Purdue 9-1 1319
4 UCLA 9-1 1312
5 Gonzaga 8-2 1291
6 Alabama 8-1 1202
7 Kansas 8-1 1181
8 Arizona 9-0 1172
9 Villanova 7-3 924
10 USC 10-0 810
11 Iowa State 10-0 798
12 Michigan State 9-2 707
13 Auburn 8-1 693
14 Houston 8-2 683
15 Ohio State 8-2 656
16 Seton Hall 9-1 635
17 Texas 6-2 583
18 Tennessee 7-2 390
19 LSU 9-0 376
20 UConn 9-2 360
21 Kentucky 7-2 345
22 Xavier 9-1 301
23 Colorado State 10-0 251
24 Arkansas 9-1 241
25 Texas Tech 7-1 164

