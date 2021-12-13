College basketball rankings: Villanova drops to No. 9 after Baylor loss

After taking their third loss to a top six-ranked opponent, the Villanova Wildcats have fallen to No. 9 in the latest AP poll released on Monday.

The Wildcats went 1-1 over the last week, defeating Syracuse at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic, before getting shut down by the new, undisputed No. 1-ranked team in college basketball, the Baylor Bears.

Villanova enters with a 7-3 record overall and will look to bounce back on the road in its lone game of the week, a Big East opener against Creighton in Omaha on Friday night.

As for the rest of the conference, there are three other Big East teams ranked in the AP Top 25. Seton Hall rose to No. 16, and Xavier climbed to No. 22. Meanwhile, UConn fell to No. 20 after a close loss to West Virginia. Providence and Creighton are also receiving votes.

Here is a look at this week’s top 25: