State of the Nova Nation: Trouble in Texas and Big East Pick ‘Em Challenge with The Full 40

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s ugly road loss to the newly-crowned No. 1 team in the country, Baylor. The duo focus on Nova’s abysmal offensive play, Baylor’s stifling defense and James Akinjo’s impressive performance. Lastly, they discuss the one positive from the game: Villanova’s defense limited Baylor to just 57 points, adding another impressive notch to the team’s improving defensive play. Then, Emma and Pat are joined by Chris and Rob from The Full 40 podcast to do a comprehensive preview of Big East play. The group gives their picks for every single conference matchup this season in a pick ‘em challenge that will be monitored all season long. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

