State of the Nova Nation: Omaha Bound, What to Watch and Your Questions!

Episode Description: Emma and Pat do an extensive preview of the first game on the Big East slate, the Creighton Bluejays. The ‘Cats travel to Omaha, Nebraska on Friday night to visit the new-look Greg McDermott team. The duo breakdown the offensive prowess of transfer Ryan Hawkins, the size and interior presence that Ryan Kalkbrenner brings to the paint and the team chemistry that the young squad continues to search for. Then, Emma and Pat incorporate a new segment, “What to Watch”, where they discuss Villanova and Big East themes to follow throughout the season. What version of Jermaine Samuels will we see? Which dark horse Big East team should we watch out for? To close, the duo answer some hilarious listener questions! Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

