The Sun’s Arizin: News and Links for Thursday

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! It’s a short and sweet one today, so let’s get right to the links.

In other news, Nova prepares to open the Big East season vs Creighton, a call for Jay to bring back the suits, and a look at Mikal Bridges’ swanky new pad. Enjoy!

Villanova vs Creighton

Men's Basketball Opens BIG EAST Play on Friday vs. No. 9 Villanova | Creighton University Athletics

Creighton (8-3, 0-0 BIG EAST) opens BIG EAST play on Friday, Dec. 17 when it hosts defending league champ and No. 9 Villanova (7-3, 0-0 BIG EAST).

No. 9 Villanova aims for rebound performance vs. Creighton | SportsNaut

Jay Wright put together arguably the most challenging schedule in 21 years at Villanova.

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Men's Basketball Preps For Big East Play | villanovan.com

Following Villanova basketball’s gut-wrenching loss to current first ranked Baylor on Sunday, the ninth ranked Wildcats are 7-3 in non-conference play with one game remaining against Temple on Dec. 29.

The Wright Way: Bring Back the Suits, Jay | villanovan.com

Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright is known for many things, winning two NCAA championships in the last six years, holding a place as a basketball Hall of Famer and

Ranking the Top 25 Candidates for Men's College Basketball National POY | Bleacher Report

Though it still feels like the 2021-22 men's college basketball season has only just begun, we are already more than a quarter of the way through the regular season. Collin Gillespie makes the Top 20.

Best men's college basketball transfers of all time | ESPN

The era of the transfer has arrived, and from Hank Gathers to Johnny Juzang, we take stock of the best success stories in college basketball history. One of your favorite Wildcats makes the list.

NBA Wildcats

Why Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey is embracing sophomore slump | Detroit Free Press

After a strong rookie season for Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey's shooting percentages are way down across the board. He's looking at the bright side.

Suns wing Mikal Bridges happy about buying his Paradise Valley home | AZ Central

Suns wing Mikal Bridges talks about purchasing a $6-million home in Paradise Valley.

Villanova Women’s Basketball

Georgia Southern's Mya Burns, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist highlight women's basketball Starting Five | NCAA.com

Week five of the season presented a number of standout performances, here are five of the best through games played Monday, December 13.

Villanova Football

Villanova Football Announces Nine Signees to the Class of 2026 | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa.—The first signees to the Villanova Football Class of 2026 were announced on Wednesday afternoon as Wildcats head coach Mark Ferrante joined Steve

Temple Has Reportedly Zeroed In On Next Head Coach | The Spun

The Temple Owls are reportedly "zeroed-in" on Texas Longhorns RB's coach Stan Drayton as the program's next head coach, per The Athletic.

Villanova Athletics

Men’s Lacrosse Announces 2022 Schedule, Season Tickets on Sale | Villanova University

Villanova, Pa.- Villanova men's lacrosse head coach Mike Corrado and his staff have announced the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon. This season the Wildcats will