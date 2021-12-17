9 Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

|
|
Friday, December 17, 2021
8pm ET
#9 Villanova Wildcats (7-3) vs.
Creighton Bluejays (8-2)
KenPom: Villanova: 6 | Creighton: 59
CHI Health Center
Where: Omaha, NE
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -OFF
Villanova starts their 2022 BIG EAST Conference schedule on the road in Omaha against the Creighton Bluejays.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
